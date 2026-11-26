A Bluegrass Thanksgiving: The people, music, and moments we’re grateful for in 2026

One of my favorite photographs we published in Bluegrass Today this year shows three grown children standing on a stage in Nashville. Jeanie Stanley Allinder, Lisa Stanley Marshall, and Ralph Stanley II were there on October 18 to accept their fathers’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Eighty years after Carter and Ralph started singing together, Vince Gill got to do the honors, and Ricky Skaggs, Billy Strings, and the First Ladies of Bluegrass helped supply the music. I wish those two brothers could have heard it. I’m awfully glad their children did.

Billy Strings gave us another reason to smile this year. During a sold-out, four-day run in Asheville, the mayor came onstage and handed him the key to the city. Billy had a whole arena listening, and who did he want to talk about? Doc Watson. He told the crowd he’d learned to play guitar listening to Doc. I’d love to know how many people went home that night and put on a Doc Watson record for the first time.

Ask bluegrass fans how they found the music, and a surprising number will give George Clooney some of the credit. They went to see O Brother, Where Art Thou? and came out wanting to know who did his singing. This year, at the Opry’s 25th-anniversary celebration of the soundtrack, there was Dan Tyminski himself, along with Alison Krauss, the Whites, and some younger company in Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle. The folks who discovered bluegrass at the movies are old enough to have taken their grown children to the Opry to hear it. Some of you probably did.

I’m particularly thankful this year for the people who keep a festival going, because six years is a long time to wonder if you’ll ever get to go back. That’s how long New England fans waited for the Joe Val Bluegrass Festival. The Boston Bluegrass Union brought it back for its 40th anniversary in the year Joe would have turned 100. Out in Indiana, organizers reported a record turnout for the 60th Bill Monroe Bluegrass Festival at Bean Blossom. And in Virginia, they were still announcing winners at midnight on the last night of the 90th Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax. Ninety years in, and you still have to stay up late to find out who won.

Then there were the bands we got to hear together again. At Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap, The Boxcars took the stage for the first time in nine years and played four tunes before anybody said a word. In Durham, Jerry Douglas put together a tribute to Sugar Hill Records co-founder Barry Poss that brought Boone Creek back together, with Hot Rize and Doyle Lawson on the bill, too. Jerry said everybody he called said yes. If you want to know what Barry meant to the people who made those records, there’s your answer.

Meanwhile, one of the year’s most heartening moments came from musicians too young to drive. When Strings of Green won SPBGMA’s International Band Championship in January, mandolin player Ezekiel Green was 12, and his brother Ezra was playing bass at 11. The hotel had lost power, so the finalists played without microphones. Seeing musicians that young win at that level was a good reminder that bluegrass is in good hands. Come October in Chattanooga, Kimber Ludiker helped bring 61 young musicians together to play in 12 bands through IBMA’s youth music program. Imagine being the only banjo picker in your school and walking into that room. Then imagine finding Sam Bush and Sierra Hull there, ready to spend some time with you.

Sierra also wrote a three-movement bluegrass concerto for mandolin and her band. On the Fourth of July, 17-year-old Wyatt Ellis played three of his own tunes with the Knoxville Symphony. The concertmaster had even learned Jason Carter’s fiddle part from Wyatt’s record. And when the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music held its first live event, Tony Trischka and Sister Sadie shared a bill with Springsteen. Asked for one more number, they gave ’em the Stanley Brothers. They got a standing ovation.

It would have been a pretty good year for bluegrass even if all you counted was what happened in the French Alps. Bluegrass in La Roche put on 28 concerts featuring 22 bands from 19 countries across five continents. Our correspondent, Michael Luchtan, had to fit his reporting around a gig of his own. He and his 13-year-old son, Pablo, played a café show. Québec’s Veranda played the festival, too, then came to Chattanooga and opened its set at the IBMA Industry Awards in French.

We got a little of our history back, too. Smithsonian Folkways acquired the Voyager and Bay catalogs and made more than two dozen titles available, including recordings by Frank Wakefield, the Good Ol’ Persons, and fiddler Vivian Williams. And if somebody at your house asks what a bluegrass festival was like 55 years ago, you can show them. Bluegrass Country Soul is finally streaming, which means you can spend part of this Thanksgiving at Camp Springs in 1971 with J.D. Crowe, Ralph Stanley, the Osborne Brothers, and Earl Scruggs. I can think of worse things to do after dinner.

Ralph’s old Gibson got another turn at the microphone on the Compass Records tribute Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of the Stanley Brothers. Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt, and Alison Brown passed it around for Ralph’s Banjo Special, last year’s IBMA Instrumental Recording of the Year. Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Sierra Ferrell all came to sing, and Steve Martin and Ed Helms, no less, took on Carter and Ralph’s old “How Far to Little Rock” routine.

I’m thankful Steve and Ed are part of our bluegrass family. They’re pickers who love this music the way you and I do, and they’ve got the ear of a whole lot of people who might never think to put on a Stanley Brothers record. I like the thought of somebody coming for the joke and staying to hear Ralph’s banjo. And if you haven’t done so lately, be sure to spend some time exploring Ed’s website The Bluegrass Situation.

Some gifts are quieter. The IBMA Foundation awarded $20,000 to 11 programs in eight states and Canada and named eight college scholarship recipients. One of them, AnnMari Trakimowicz, received the first Planning Stages Scholarship for live music production. She’d already started a place for people to play, jam, and dance in the Wilmington, NC area. I like knowing somebody is looking out for the young woman who wants to put on the show, too.

And in October, Joe Mullins reminded us that the Bluegrass Trust Fund has given more than $1.2 million over the years to people in our profession who needed help. Most of us will never know their names. If you ever put a few dollars in the hat for a musician you’d never met, you’re one of the reasons Joe could stand up and report that number. Thank you.

We lost some very good friends in bluegrass this year. Each of them left us with something to remember and something to carry forward. I’m grateful for what they taught us, for the music and memories we shared, and, most of all, for the time we had together. Thanksgiving feels like the right moment to pause, think of them, and say so. We miss them.

Those friendships are one more reason I’m thankful for the instrument that called John and me into bluegrass all those years ago. We both started out playing the five-string banjo in bands, learning how the instruments fit together, and how a band works on the road. It deepened our love for the music. Though playing wasn’t ultimately our calling, I’m grateful it served as our training ground. I’m thankful, too, that I found another, perhaps even more meaningful way to stay connected by sharing the excellence of others. John and I are grateful to every writer and photographer who’s helped us tell the stories we couldn’t be there to see for ourselves, and those who kept our sense of humor intact along the way (thank you Chris Jones). We turned 15 on September 23, and we’re thankful to be here with this community.

At the 18th DelFest this spring, fans stood out in the Maryland rain to hear Peter Rowan and Del McCoury, two musicians who were members of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys. Seeing them together on the same bill after all these years was special—a moment that stays with us and reminds me how much this music is held together by the people who make it and the friendships we find along the way.

As the years go by, I feel the value of those friendships more deeply. That’s especially true this year, with the loss of a very dear friend in Ronnie Bowman. It got me to thinking: there may be plenty that can separate us in this world, but Ronnie chose to transcend those differences. He was a friend to everybody. If you ever met him, you know what I mean; if you knew him only through his music, you can hear it there, too. Ronnie left us so much great music and so many incredible songs. One stands out to me as a way to bridge our differences: One Life, which Ronnie wrote with David Via and recorded for his 2002 album, Starting Over. Give it a listen. I’m grateful for my friendship with Ronnie, for all the music he left us, and for the message in that song: if we take it to heart, we can rise above our differences and make the world a better place. That is one of the most powerful things bluegrass music does, and I’m truly grateful for it.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Bluegrass Today.

Cover photos – Top row, left to right

• Ronnie Bowman looks down at the fretboard of his acoustic guitar in the black-and-white portrait that accompanied our remembrance of him. Photographer uncredited in the original story.

• The Stanley Brothers’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville, TN. From left, Vince Gill, Jeanie Stanley Allinder, Lisa Stanley Marshall, Ralph Stanley II and museum CEO Kyle Young gather around Carter and Ralph’s plaque in Nashville.Photo © Terry Wyatt/Getty Images – Courtesy Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

• Billy Strings and Del McCoury share a microphone at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival in Charlotte, Michigan. Photo © Bill Warren / CandidPix.

• Alison Brown plays banjo at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Photo © Dave Berry.

Bottom row, left to right

• The Soggy Bottom Boys lean in together at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to celebrate 25 years of the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. From left are Stuart Duncan, Dan Tyminski and Mike Compton. Photo by Chris Hollo, © Grand Ole Opry.

• Wyatt Ellis picks mandolin in the photograph that ran with our February story on West Dakota Rose. Photographer uncredited in the original story.

• The Boxcars take the stage together for the first time in nine years at Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Photo © Jody Moore.

• A nighttime jam at Bean Blossom draws pickers and listeners under the pavilion at the 60th annual Bill Monroe Bluegrass Festival in Indiana. Photo © Jack E. Harden.