Bluegrass Musicians Supplies has closed up shop

The Bluegrass Shop in Columbus, OH – photo by Columbus Navigator

Bluegrass Musicians Supply in Columbus, OH, also known as the Bluegrass Music Shop, has officially closed its doors. After serving the bluegrass community there since 1963, owners John and Merilee Barriga shut down for good on November 14 of this year.

The shop was operated from an older home on South High Street, and offered all the various bluegrass instruments for sale, along with strings and accessories, instructional materials, recordings, and lessons. They also did repairs on acoustic instruments, and were a beloved part of the local music scene, hosting a regular jam in the basement for pickers of every stripe.

The small space was literally chock-full of instruments, making it tough sometimes to navigate through the shop, especially when many customers were inside. But you could always find what you were after, and were likely to bump into a friend.

From what we have been able to learn, it was simply time for the Barrigas to retire, and not the difficult climate for small retail businesses that led to the closing. The Bluegrass Shop ran in the old time way, without computers, and with one of the owners typically writing up paper receipts for transactions. That was a big part of their charm, along with the sort of personal service that has been a hallmark of the smaller retailers who have been able to survive the advent of the large mail order stores.

We empathize with the bluegrass folks in and around Columbus as they say farewell to a longtime friend in the Bluegrass Music Shop.