IBMA Foundation announces 2026 college scholarship recipients

The IBMA Foundation, the educational and charitable side of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced eight college scholarship recipients for their affiliated programs. The Foundation administers these scholarships for students pursuing bluegrass music in some way, most launched by generous donations from prominent bluegrass personalities, and maintained in perpetuity by contributions of all sizes from throughout the bluegrass community.

The following is a list of recipients along with the biographies supplied by the Foundation.

AnnMari Trakimowicz – Planning Stages Scholarship

AnnMari Trakimowicz, a senior at UNC Wilmington, is the first recipient of the Planning Stages Scholarship. A veteran guitarist, singer, and bandleader from a young age, AnnMari recently established the Listening Barn at Poplar Grove to bring live bluegrass performance, jamming, and old-time dance instruction to the Wilmington area. “I have always loved sharing music with others,” AnnMari said, “and my goal is to curate authentic bluegrass experiences for our community through performance and live hosting.”

Gabriel Mark – Mike Auldridge Memorial Scholarship

The Mike Auldridge Memorial Scholarship will go to Gabriel Mark, a guitarist and student in the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music program at East Tennessee State University. Mentored by Darin Aldridge, Gabriel brings over a decade of playing experience to ETSU, including performances at the Galax Fiddlers Convention and on tour opening for The Travelin’ McCourys. “At ETSU, I hope to strengthen my skills as a guitarist, collaborate with talented students, and expand my understanding of songwriting and performance,” Gabriel said. He plans to pursue a full-time career as a professional bluegrass performer upon graduation.

Gilbert Gwassa – J.D. Crowe Banjo Scholarship

The J.D. Crowe Banjo Scholarship will go to Gilbert Gwassa, an audio production, banjo, and dobro student at East Tennessee State University. Driven by a passion for live sound engineering and acoustic performance, Gilbert is working to master both technical booth production and high-level instrumental performance. “I aim to meld my passion and my livelihood into one,” Gilbert said. “My goal is to establish myself as a sound engineer while continuing to participate musically and contribute to this great tradition.”

Robert Myers – IBMA Bluegrass College Scholarship

Robert Myers will receive the 2026 IBMA Bluegrass College Scholarship to support his studies at Morehead State University, where he is currently a senior. A dedicated performing musician, songwriter, and arranger, Robert plays upright bass for the band Barkley Cove. In addition to original songwriting and session recording, he is expanding his expertise in studio production, live sound engineering, and song arrangement to prepare for a multi-faceted career in the bluegrass music industry.

Quinn Eastburn – Gloria Belle Memorial Scholarship

Quinn Eastburn will receive the 2026 Gloria Belle Memorial Scholarship, established by bluegrass artist and former IBMA Foundation board member Becky Buller. Attending Berklee College of Music to major in Music Production and Engineering with a minor in Live Sound, Quinn combines a lifelong background in bluegrass performance with a passion for the technical side of the industry. Raised watching a home producer parent, Quinn’s goal is to work as a recording, mix, and live sound engineer for bluegrass artists, and eventually run a bluegrass-focused recording studio, while continuing to teach and perform.

Sophia Sparks – Sally Ann Forrester Scholarship

Sophia Sparks is the 2026 recipient of the Sally Ann Forrester Scholarship, awarded to women pursuing degrees in bluegrass music. Now attending Berklee College of Music, Sophia grew up immersed in the genre through her parents’ love of bluegrass and festival production. A pivotal moment came in 2017 when Sierra Hull invited nine-year-old Sophia onto the DelFest main stage – an experience that cemented her dedication to performing. At Berklee, Sophia is refining her instrumental technique, deepening her knowledge of music theory, and preparing for a versatile career in the music industry.

Audrey Marie Neel – Rick Lang Songwriter Scholarship

The Rick Lang Songwriter Scholarship will go to Audrey Marie Neel, a senior at East Tennessee State University pursuing a double major in Bluegrass, Old-Time, & Roots Music and Business Management. In addition to songwriting under the guidance of ETSU Artist in Residence Tim Stafford, Audrey plays fiddle and guitar and is a vocalist. Having played music since early childhood and opened for Rhonda Vincent at age seven, Audrey’s passion for the genre led her directly to ETSU. “I see a natural connection between my musical roots and my business training,” Audrey said, “and I intend to use both to support my artistic goals and future career.” She is currently a member of The Becky Buller Band and The Wilder Flower. Audrey plans to graduate in December 2027 from ETSU.

Alarie Pflieger – Katy Daley Broadcast Media & Sound Engineering Scholarship

Alarie Pflieger is the 2026 recipient of the Katy Daley Broadcast Media & Sound Engineering Scholarship. Studying Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music at East Tennessee State University, Alarie is combining technical musical training with industry studies to launch her professional career. “The program at ETSU will help me achieve my goal by teaching me the more technical aspects of bluegrass music while providing valuable performance experience,” Alarie said. Aiming for academic excellence alongside professional development, Alarie is preparing for a career as a professional musician and industry practitioner dedicated to preserving and growing the genre.

The IBMA Foundation has also announced Sofía Chiarandini as the recipient of the 2026 Neil Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholar Award, given to honor an academic scholar for an outstanding paper accepted by a juried academic conference on an aspect of bluegrass music. She was selected for her research examining bluegrass, American folk music, performance, humor, and musical communities.

She earned a Bachelor of Music from Berklee College of Music in 2020 and a Master of Arts in Ethnomusicology from Tufts University in 2026, where she completed her master’s thesis, The Wildness of New York Bluegrass of the 1970s.

Sofia receives a $1,000 honorarium, along with admission to the upcoming International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Business Conference, and a ticket to the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

Congratulations and well done all!

To learn more about the valuable work of the IBMA Foundation, and how you might be able to help, visit them online.