2026 IBMA Momentum Award winners

Bronwyn hosts the 2026 IBMA Momentum Awards during World of Bluegrass

The 2026 Momentum Awards were presented at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Wednesday, October 21, in the afternoon. Bronwyn, 2018 recipient of IBMA’s Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year, served as MC.

Interim IBMA President, Paul Schiminger, welcomed everyone to the awards ceremony, “This is one of my favorite celebrations. 13 momentum winners are in this year’s IBMA Music Award nominees. We celebrate the people moving bluegrass forward into the future.”

The IBMA Momentum Awards recognize impressive new talent in bluegrass, on both the musical and business sides of the bluegrass community. The awards program booklet stated:

“We are immensely proud of our traditions and legendary artists in the bluegrass music world, but we are equally focused on passing the torch and encouraging new growth and accomplishments.

Momentum Awards are given annually by the IBMA to artists and industry professionals who are in the early stages of their careers in bluegrass music. Bands, instrumentalists, vocalists, and industry professionals who are new to bluegrass, or have been active during the eligibility period are eligible for nomination. An award is also presented to a mentor for their positive influence on new artists and industry professionals.

The IBMA Momentum Awards acknowledge something undeniable about bluegrass music: many of the genre’s most innovative artists and emerging leaders are either young or new to the scene. In fact, there may be more musicians playing bluegrass or bluegrass-influenced music today than at any point in recent decades. The IBMA is proud to recognize this talent. While distinct from the long-standing IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, The IBMA Momentum Awards highlight emerging talent and innovation within the bluegrass community.”

Entertainment (between award presentations) was provided by the nominees for this year’s Momentum Band of the Year. Performing live were Remedy Tree, The Creekers, and Under the Rocks. Due to touring, video performances were provided by Shadowgrass and The Cody Sisters.

During the ceremony, Helen Foley also described her involvement with Leadership Bluegrass and introduced her fellow 2026 classmates. Then Joe Mullins, IBMA Trust Fund Board Chair, also spoke.

“Dig in the jeans and pull out those greens. Over 1.2 million dollars have been given to the professional bluegrass community in need.”

He also quoted his late father, Paul Mullins, a HOF member. “If you don’t pitch in and do your part, you might not have a part to pitch in.”

Winners for this year’s momentum awards were:

Band of the Year – The Creekers

(A six-piece band from eastern KY)

Industry Involvement – Helen Lude

(California Bluegrass Association, IBMA Board Member, Bluegrass Ambassadors Board Member, Tour Manager, Booking Agent, Wisteria Artists, Bayou Bluegrass Festival, Shasta Mountain Music)

Instrumentalist of the Year:

Jean-Baptiste Cardineau

(Mandolin, Jean-Baptiste Cardineau and the Local Heroes)

Luciya Sullivan

(Banjo, The Sullivan Sisters)

Vocalist of the Year – Lydia Hamby

(The Lydia Hamby Band)

Mentor of the Year – Pammy Davis Lassiter

(High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association, Charlotte Folk Music Society, Resogat, Marathon Jam, Twisted Grass Entourage)

Congratulations to this year’s Momentum Award winners!