Best Part of Me from The Bays Mountain Cut-Ups

New from Sound Biscuit Records is a single from The Bays Mountain Cut-Ups, a relatively recent band built from friendships that go back years.

The three founding members, Ben Watlington on guitar, Colton Powers on banjo, and Max Etling on bass, have been pals since they met while studying in the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies program at ETSU. After graduating, they honed their skills performing long daily shifts at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distilleries in Gatlinburg, TN. They were all three founding members of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, so when they all left Seth together as well, it seemed obvious that they would form their own group.

And so they have, enlisting the talented mandolinist Josh Gooding to complete the Cut-Ups. The band name throws back to a time in bluegrass music that excites fans of the traditional sound, as does the music of this contemporary quartet.

Best Part of Me, written and sung by Watlington, is a classic lonesome and blue number, in which a man realizes too late that his now-departed mate was worth more than he had been willing to give.

This track shows why The Bays Mountain Cut-Ups are likely to make quite a mark in bluegrass music.

Have a listen.

Best Part of Me is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.