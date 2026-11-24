Bluegrass nominees announced for Australia’s Golden Guitar Awards

The nominees were announced last week for the 55th annual Golden Guitar Awards, the biggest celebration of country and bluegrass music in Australia. Each year the awards are presented during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, which takes place during January’s Australian summer, opposite our US winter.

Along with nominees in the typical award categories, and several specific to traditional Australian music styles, there is the one we all care about, Bluegrass Recording of the Year.

And the nominees are:

Bluegrass Recording of the Year

You can hear the tracks nominated for this award by following the links in the band names.

The 2027 Golden Guitar Awards will be held on January 22 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Best of luck to all the nominees!