The Stanley Brothers in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Vince Gill, Jeanie Stanley Allinder, Lisa Stanley Marshall, Ralph Stanley II and Museum CEO, Kyle Young at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum for the induction of The Stanley Brothers (10/18/26) – photo © Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

On Sunday, October 18, a grave injustice was finally righted when The Stanley Brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as part of the 2026 Medallion Ceremony at the Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. Why it has taken so long for this recognition to be bestowed remains a mystery, but all that is behind us, and Ralph and Carter Stanley are there where they belong, alongside Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs.

Ralph Stanley II, Jeanie Stanley Allinder, and Lisa Stanley Marshall were on stage to accept the induction for their parents.

Vince Gill, a 2007 inductee, delivered the induction on behalf of the Hall of Fame, and performed with Ricky Skaggs and Jeff White in honor of the Stanleys. Also performing for Ralph and Carter’s segment were Billy Strings, and the First Ladies of Bluegrass.

Paul Overstreet and Tim McGraw were inducted on Sunday as well.

It has often been said that if Bill Monroe invented bluegrass music, Flatt & Scruggs brought it uptown, and Ralph and Carter Stanley gave it its soul. Just so.

God bless The Stanley Brothers, 2026 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame!