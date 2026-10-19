Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

The Stanley Brothers in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Event Details

The Stanley Brothers inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Vince Gill, Jeanie Stanley Allinder, Lisa Stanley Marshall, Ralph Stanley II and Museum CEO, Kyle Young at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum for the induction of The Stanley Brothers (10/18/26) – photo © Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

On Sunday, October 18, a grave injustice was finally righted when The Stanley Brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as part of the 2026 Medallion Ceremony at the Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. Why it has taken so long for this recognition to be bestowed remains a mystery, but all that is behind us, and Ralph and Carter Stanley are there where they belong, alongside Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs.

Ralph Stanley II, Jeanie Stanley Allinder, and Lisa Stanley Marshall were on stage to accept the induction for their parents.

Vince Gill, a 2007 inductee, delivered the induction on behalf of the Hall of Fame, and performed with Ricky Skaggs and Jeff White in honor of the Stanleys. Also performing for Ralph and Carter’s segment were Billy Strings, and the First Ladies of Bluegrass.

Paul Overstreet and Tim McGraw were inducted on Sunday as well.

It has often been said that if Bill Monroe invented bluegrass music, Flatt & Scruggs brought it uptown, and Ralph and Carter Stanley gave it its soul. Just so.

God bless The Stanley Brothers, 2026 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame!

Paul Overstreet, Ralph Stanley II, Lisa Stanley Marshall, Jeanie Stanley Allinder and Tim McGraw attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ricky Skaggs and Paul Overstreet attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Billy Strings performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and Jeff White perform onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ricky Skaggs attends the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Kristi Stanley and Ralph Stanley II attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle, Missy Raines, Sierra Hull and Alison Brown of First Ladies of Bluegrass perform onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Davey Allinder and Jeanie Stanley Allinder attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Vince Gill, Jeanie Stanley Allinder, Lisa Stanley Marshall, Ralph Stanley II and Museum CEO, Kyle Young speak onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Brian Marshall and Lisa Stanley Marshall attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Billy Strings performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ricky Skaggs performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Billy Strings performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill perform onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Billy Strings performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Alison Brown of First Ladies of Bluegrass perform onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Sierra Hull of First Ladies of Bluegrass performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Alison Brown of First Ladies of Bluegrass performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Ralph Stanley II, Lisa Stanley Marshall and Jeanie Stanley Allinder speak onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Becky Buller of First Ladies of Bluegrass performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Molly Tuttle of First Ladies of Bluegrass performs onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Brian Marshall, Lisa Stanley Marshall, Kristi Stanley, Ralph Stanley II, Jeanie Stanley Allinder and Davey Allinder attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Lisa Stanley Marshall, Ralph Stanley II and Jeanie Stanley Allinder attend the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Vince Gill speaks onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Jeanie Stanley speaks onstage during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Liam Purcell

Somebody That I Used To Know from Liam Purcell with AJ Lee

Read More
Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Fest report

Read More
World of Bluegrass

Streaming events from World of Bluegrass this week

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Masyn Harman

Welcome Masyn Harman!

Read More
Dennis Vance The Mandolin Store

The Mandolin Store’s Dennis Vance needs a kidney

Read More
Authentic Unlimited

City of Angels from Authentic Unlimited

Read More
Leopold Schwartz

What Got You Into Bluegrass? video from Earl Scruggs Fest

Read More
Ralph Stanley II The Stanley Brothers

Ralph Stanley II plays the Opry ahead of Stanley Brothers induction

Read More
Chris Jones

From The Side of the Road… World of Bluegrass preparations

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!