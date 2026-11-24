Welcome Harper Hultman!

Congratulations to Ashley and Gary Hultman on the birth of their second child.

Gary is the reso-guitarist with Blue Highway, and Ashley plays banjo with Loose Strings. Both are beloved members of the bluegrass community in southwest Virginia, and beyond.

Harper Tate Hultman was born on November 17 at 4:32 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs, 13 oz, and stretching out to 21 inches.

Big brother Brody is now two years old.

Both mom and baby are doing well and enjoying the newest edition to the family.

Congratulations again to Ashley and Gary, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Harper!