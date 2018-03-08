Tickets are $10 for 13 years and older; $5 for 5-12 years old; Free for children under 5. For tickets and info, call Jerry Andrews at 304-281-5776. Also a non-perishable food drive to benefit Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen.
Archives
-
-
Donna Ulisse in Fairview OH
•Tickets are $15.00 each. Children under 12/half price. Kitchen opens at 5pm. Music begins at 7pm. • Address: I70 - Exit 198, Fairview, OH • ABOUT DONNA ULISSE: Donna Ulisse is a key figure in the bluegrass, folk and acoustic
-
Manzanita: The Music of Tony Rice
Josh Williams, Doyle Lawson, Rickie Simpkins, Justin Moses & Todd Phillips playing the music of Tony Rice and Bluegrass Album Band
-
RTE 23 LISTENING ROOM CONCERT: FOLK SOUL REVIVAL
The Birthplace of Country Music presents the RTE 23 Listening Room with Folk Soul Revival at the Park Avenue Theater in Norton, Virginia. FOLK SOUL REVIVAL is one of southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee’s most beloved and sought after acts. Performing
-
Miller’s Folly: Bluegrass Night at the MPA Opry Barn
Bluegrass Nights at the MPA Opry Barn on the third Saturday of the month from March to November. Doors at 5:30 pm, House band at 6, feature band at 7. Food available for purchase on site. $8 at the door. March
-
Chinese Breakdown Dinner
The Chinese Breakdown Dinner features a buffet of top notch Chinese food while enjoying lively bluegrass entertainment with Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass and guest artist Jenny Lee. In addition to the usual favorites, the All You Can Eat Buffet
-
The Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show
The Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show Sunday April 29, 2018 Doors open at Noon, show starts at 2:00 pm American Legion Post 238, MD Rt. 381 & 231, Hughesville, MD Tickets: $20.00 per person Food available for sale for separate price For more info, call
-
Donna Ulisse & the Poor Mountain Boys along with 15 Strings
Donna Ulisse & the Poor Mountain Boys along with 15 Strings Sunday March 25, 2018 Doors open at Noon, show starts at 2:00 pm American Legion Post 238, MD Rt. 381 & 231, Hughesville, MD Tickets: $20.00 per person Food available for sale for separate
-
Lou Reid & Carolina along with King Street Bluegrass
Lou Reid & Carolina along with King Street Bluegrass Sunday March 11, 2018 Doors open at Noon, show starts at 2:00 pm American Legion Post 238, MD Rt. 381 & 231, Hughesville, MD Tickets: $20.00 per person Food available for sale for separate price For more
-
CD Release for Curtis McPeake and Andy May “The Good Things Outweigh the Bad”
Five-string banjo trailblazer Curtis McPeake is hailed as one of the architects of modern bluegrass music. Just months following his 90th birthday, McPeake has emerged from retirement, collaborating alongside his longtime friend, guitarist and singer Andy May, for this new