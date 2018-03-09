Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart

|
Posted March 9, 2018
|RANK
|SPINS
|2W
|LW
|TW
|ARTIST
Title (Label)
Songwriter(s)
|TW
|LW
|2W
|Total
|3
|*20
|1
|Dave Adkins w/Larry Cordle
Blood Feud (Hatfields & McCoys) (Mountain Fever)
Larry Cordle, Dave Adkins
|381
|142
|277
|800
|D
|6
|2
|Sideline
Thunder Dan (Mountain Home)
Josh Manning
|329
|216
|545
|R
|5
|3
|Milan Miller
Coon Dog Cemetery (Melton & Miller Music)
Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller
|315
|240
|555
|13
|3
|4
|Highland Travelers
The Little Tennessee (Mountain Fever)
Jeff Baker, William Keith Garrett
|256
|308
|170
|734
|1
|1
|5
|Volume 5
Now That's A Song (Mountain Fever)
Bob Minner, Shawn Lane
|254
|376
|393
|1023
|*12
|16
|6
|Dale Ann Bradley
This Is My Year For Mexico (Pinecastle)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|244
|162
|193
|599
|D
|7
|The Wooks
Me And The Stars (Gnar Vector)
Aaron Bibelhauser, Pat Younger
|240
|240
|2
|2
|8
|Kristy Cox
Ricochet (Mountain Fever)
Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin
|225
|353
|287
|865
|R
|9
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Dark Hollow (Mountain Home)
Bill Browning
|221
|221
|5
|7
|10
|Amanda Cook
Caleb Meyer (Mountain Fever)
Gillian Welch, David Rawlings
|219
|214
|231
|664
|6
|4
|11
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
If I'd Have Wrote That Song (Rebel)
Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, James Silvers
|207
|303
|218
|728
|7
|13
|12
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Little Girl (Mountain Home)
Harley Allen
|193
|173
|216
|582
|9
|9
|13
|Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks
Sally, Don't You Grieve (Rebel)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|183
|202
|210
|595
|D
|14
|Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle
I'm All Right (Rural Rhythm)
Christoffer Olsson, Jon Weisberger
|176
|176
|D
|11
|15
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge
No End In Sight (Mountain Home)
Katrina Ruth Hasanoglu, Christine M. Dannemiller, Robin L. Bruce
|175
|190
|365
|*21
|10
|*16
|Donna Ulisse
Without Trouble Please (Mountain Home)
Donna Ulisse
|170
|192
|139
|501
|11
|14
|*16
|Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers
Santa Fe (Rounder)
Steve Martin
|170
|171
|195
|536
|D
|17
|Lonesome River Band
Ida Red (Mountain Home)
Public Domain
|162
|162
|16
|*20
|18
|Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent
Calamity Jane (Dark Shadow)
Tim Stafford, Becky Buller
|160
|142
|148
|450
|R
|19
|Thomm Jutz
Crossing Over Black Mountain (Mountain Fever)
Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller
|157
|157
|D
|20
|Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive
Rainy Day Blues (John Boy & Billy)
Daniel Salyer, Jeff McClellan
|148
|148
The Bluegrass Today Chart
This chart is compiled weekly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Bluegrass DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.
Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut TW= This Week LW= Last Week
R = Reentry 2W= Two Weeks Ago