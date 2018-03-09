Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart

Bluegrass Today

Posted March 9, 2018
Reflects actual airplay logged for the current period.

Bluegrass Today Weekly
RANK   SPINS
2W LW TW ARTIST
Title (Label)
Songwriter(s)		 TW LW 2W Total
3 *20 1 Dave Adkins w/Larry Cordle
Blood Feud (Hatfields & McCoys) (Mountain Fever)
Larry Cordle, Dave Adkins		 381 142 277 800
D 6 2 Sideline
Thunder Dan (Mountain Home)
Josh Manning		 329 216 545
R 5 3 Milan Miller
Coon Dog Cemetery (Melton & Miller Music)
Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller		 315 240 555
13 3 4 Highland Travelers
The Little Tennessee (Mountain Fever)
Jeff Baker, William Keith Garrett 		256 308 170 734
1 1 5 Volume 5
Now That's A Song (Mountain Fever)
Bob Minner, Shawn Lane		 254 376 393 1023
*12 16 6 Dale Ann Bradley
This Is My Year For Mexico (Pinecastle)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 244 162 193 599
D 7 The Wooks
Me And The Stars (Gnar Vector)
Aaron Bibelhauser, Pat Younger		 240 240
2 2 8 Kristy Cox
Ricochet (Mountain Fever)
Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin		 225 353 287 865
R 9 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Dark Hollow (Mountain Home)
Bill Browning		 221 221
5 7 10 Amanda Cook
Caleb Meyer (Mountain Fever)
Gillian Welch, David Rawlings		 219 214 231 664
6 4 11 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
If I'd Have Wrote That Song (Rebel)
Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, James Silvers		 207 303 218 728
7 13 12 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Little Girl (Mountain Home)
Harley Allen		 193 173 216 582
9 9 13 Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks
Sally, Don't You Grieve (Rebel)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 183 202 210 595
D 14 Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle
I'm All Right (Rural Rhythm)
Christoffer Olsson, Jon Weisberger		 176 176
D 11 15 Darin & Brooke Aldridge
No End In Sight (Mountain Home)
Katrina Ruth Hasanoglu, Christine M. Dannemiller, Robin L. Bruce		 175 190 365
*21 10 *16 Donna Ulisse
Without Trouble Please (Mountain Home)
Donna Ulisse		 170 192 139 501
11 14 *16 Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers
Santa Fe (Rounder)
Steve Martin		 170 171 195 536
D 17 Lonesome River Band
Ida Red (Mountain Home)
Public Domain		 162 162
16 *20 18 Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent
Calamity Jane (Dark Shadow)
Tim Stafford, Becky Buller		 160 142 148 450
R 19 Thomm Jutz
Crossing Over Black Mountain (Mountain Fever)
Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller		 157 157
D 20 Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive
Rainy Day Blues (John Boy & Billy)
Daniel Salyer, Jeff McClellan		 148 148

The Bluegrass Today Chart

This chart is compiled weekly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Bluegrass DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.

A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey's so the DJ's can quickly and easily access your work.

A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.
Copyright © 2011-2017  Bluegrass Today LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Unauthorized duplication or distribution strictly prohibited.

Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut             TW= This Week          LW= Last Week
R = Reentry          2W= Two Weeks Ago

 

