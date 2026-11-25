2026 Becky Buller Christmas Tour

Bluegrass singer, songwriter, and fiddler Becky Buller is greasing up her sleigh for a run of Christmas shows next month, with stops in Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia planned in December.

Several are with her touring group, The Becky Buller Band, one is billed as Becky Buller & Friends, and another as an intimate solo performance. All will be filled with original and traditional holiday fare, served up in her distinctive style.

Dates for the 2026 Becky Buller Christmas Tour include;

December 4 at The Down Home in Johnson City, TN – Becky Buller Band

December 5 at Everett’s Music Barn in Suwanee, GA – Becky Buller Band

December 10 at The Station Inn in Nashville, TN – Becky Buller Band

December 13 at The Old Schoolhouse in Manchester, TN – Becky Buller & Friends

December 18 at Bristol Session Nights in Bristol, TN – Christmas with Becky Buller

Sounds like fun!

Ticket information and links to more details can be found at Buller’s web site.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.