Barry Poss tribute in Durham, NC

Sam Bush, Robert Earl Keen, Daniel Kimbro, Bryan Sutton, and Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert in Durham, NC (11/5/26) – photo © Jim Gavenus / The Carolina Theatre of Durham

The late Barry Poss, co-founder of Sugar Hill Records (who passed away May 12, 2025 at age 79 from a battle with cancer), was remembered and celebrated in a tribute concert by Jerry Douglas & Friends at the historic Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC on Thursday night, November 5, 2026. Orchestrated by Douglas, the four-hour night of music and memories brought together classic recording stars from the label’s heyday (1970s and ’80s).

The evening featured such groundbreaking musical entertainers and notable Sugar Hill recording artists as Ricky Skaggs, Doyle Lawson, Hot Rize, and a reunion of the iconic band, Boone Creek, who all recorded albums that “put them on the map” in the bluegrass genre.

The night launched with video eulogies from William Horton who recalled the day Poss (a native Canadian) received his US citizenship. Lyle Lovett followed, recalling the time Poss picked him up at his hotel at 5:30 in the morning so he could catch an early morning flight, Next, Chris Hillman reflected that Poss helped launch his recording career, and Marty Stuart shared how “Barry gave me a record deal in the ’80s.” The video tributes ended with B Townes, founder of MerleFest, praising the impact of Poss musically, from being a clawhammer banjo player and lover of the music to eventually owning his own record label.

Douglas then stepped to the podium and welcomed all to the sold-out one-night show, introducing the star-studded stage band: Sam Bush on mandolin, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Daniel Kimbro on bass, with Flux doing the honors on dobro.

“We have eight people that are in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame on stage here tonight,” Douglas proudly declared. He also forewarned, “We have a long night of music ahead. Everyone I called and asked to be a part of tonight said, ‘Yes’.”

The order of performance was: Robin & Linda Williams, Wayne Henderson & Randy Greer, Peter Rowan, Jim Watson, Hot Rize, Sarah Jarosz, Doyle Lawson & Russell Moore, Tim & Mollie O’Brien, Ricky Skaggs, the Whites, Boone Creek, Sam Bush & Jerry Douglas, and Robert Earl Keen. Each ensemble offered three or four tunes, and tales of their relationship with Poss.

Watson of the Red Clay Ramblers launched his portion of the show with an old Tommy Jarrell tune, Sugar Hill. He recalled how Poss had formed a bond with the old-time fiddler and thought the name for the record label was birthed from Jarrell’s song.

Pete Wernick, Hot Rize banjoist, shared how his band came to the label. “Barry Poss came on the Hot Rize bus at Doyle’s festival at Denton, dropped to his knees, and said, ‘I want you on Sugar Hill.’ We were all impressed.”

Jarosz expressed her gratitude. “I signed with Sugar Hill when I was 16. I am so glad to be a part of this night.”

Nick Forrester of Hot Rize assisted Douglas with the show’s MC work. As he introduced Lawson to the stage, he stressed, “Bluegrass made a seismic shift in 1978.”

Lawson, along with Russell Moore (who was with him for six years) and John Meador on guitars, Benson on banjo (standing in for the late Terry Baucom), and Kimbro on bass, recreated some of Quicksilver’s flagship tunes from their first records which were recorded on Sugar Hill. The HOFamer launched with Julianne, followed by She’s Walking Through My Memory, and ended with Misery River. Even in his absence, the spirit of Bauc was felt as Benson hammered the five, demonstrating she had done her homework nailing his signature licks, and driving home the reason that she is the most awarded banjoist in the IBMA.

The audience went wild when Boone Creek took to the stage. “We haven’t played together since 1978,” Douglas admitted.

With founding members Skaggs on mandolin, Wes Golding on guitar, and Douglas on dobro, they were joined by Benson on banjo while Kimbro switched to electric bass as was used by the band on stage and in all their recordings. They closed their portion of the show with what Douglas described as “our one hit,” One Way Track.

Golding reflected before the show, “We had a great day of rehearsals yesterday. It was so good to see old friends and get together to show tribute to Barry Poss. Many thanks to Flux for all the hard work bringing us all together and making this happen.”

Several former Sugar Hill employees were in attendance, including Penny Parsons, who stated…

“I’d like to thank Jerry Douglas for putting together this amazing concert to honor Barry Poss and the legacy of Sugar Hill Records.

Barry accomplished his vision of creating a label that was known for its excellence. Sugar Hill was a place where artists were valued for their creativity and welcomed with open arms. I’m grateful for the opportunity of working alongside Barry and proud to have had a small part in the label’s success in the early years. I’m only sorry that Barry can not be here to experience the honors he is now receiving.”

The evening of tributes and music concluded with all the performers, including the audience, singing along with Rowan on Goodnight, Irene.

It was an unforgettable event. Douglas followed the blueprint from his tribute to Earl Scruggs’ 100th birthday celebration at Ryman Auditorium a couple of years ago, right down to having cardboard fans with Poss’ face just as he had done for Earl. A great souvenir for all in attendance.

Thanks to Cliff Miller for providing superb audio, Douglas for instigating the tribute for his longtime friend, and the host of performers who said “yes” to the call.

R.I.P., Barry Poss

Note: Barry Poss was inducted posthumously into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame last month.