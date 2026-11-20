IBMA Foundation Artist Care Program launches in 2027

The IBMA Foundation, the charitable and educational arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced the imminent launch of a new Artist Care Program, which will provide free confidential mental and emotional health care for professional touring artists in the bluegrass community.

The program is being administered by Porter’s Call, who has been offering these services to the music community for the past 25 years. A generous grant from The Schuster Charitable Fund has enabled the Foundation to launch this service to the bluegrass world. Donations are also being accepted to help maintain this effort.

Eligible artists can connect with Porter’s Call for one-on-one care, and the wider bluegrass world will be invited to participate in ongoing wellness education.

Beth Barcus, Co-Executive Director of Porter’s Call, says that they are eager to help put artists together with carers.

“I can’t imagine a world without music. Artists pour so much of themselves into their music, and they deserve a safe place to turn when the road grows weary. We’re grateful to the IBMA Foundation, and the Schuster Charitable Fund, for recognizing the importance of caring for the hearts and souls behind the music. We look forward to building more relationships within the bluegrass community and creating space for artists to be cared for as whole humans.”

Eligible artists are defined as:

Artists who are signed to a record label under an artist deal.

Independent artists who perform at least 20 shows per year featuring their own original music. Cover music does not qualify.

For bands, the artist must legally own the band rather than be a hired touring musician.

Musicians who are paid a salary must be officially named as members of the band to be eligible.

Porter’s Call can engage with eligible artists remotely or directly, depending on the situation.

Everyone who has lived the road life knows that tit has many pitfalls, from the dreariness of constant travel to the pain of being away from home and loved ones. Help is available, and no one wants to see a career jeopardized for lack of care.

Cassie Lynn Wright, Executive Director of the IBMA Foundation, is a believer in this program.

“The IBMA Foundation is dedicated to the future of bluegrass music, and we are proud to launch this initiative to help build a resilient creative community. Artists’ well-being is foundational, and we are committed to prioritizing mental health as they elevate their craft.”

The Artist Care Program will begin serving artists through Porter’s Call in January 2027.

Further details can be found online.