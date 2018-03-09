Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart

|
Posted March 9, 2018
|RANK
|SPINS
|2W
|LW
|TW
|ARTIST
Title (Label)
Songwriter(s)
|TW
|LW
|2W
|Total
|D
|1
|Steep Canyon Rangers
The Speed We're Traveling (Ramseur)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|104
|104
|R
|2
|FY5
White Colored Pencil (Swingfingers)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|97
|97
|5
|5
|3
|Molly Tuttle
Friend and a Friend (Compass)
Molly Tuttle, Korby Lenker
|94
|68
|59
|221
|14
|2
|4
|Billy Strings
While I'm Waiting Here (Billy Strings)
William Apostol
|93
|104
|36
|233
|D
|14
|5
|Breaking Grass
Warning Signs (Mountain Fever)
Cody Farrar
|84
|50
|134
|D
|6
|Breaking Grass
Faith Moved A Mountain (Mountain Fever)
Cody Farrar
|82
|82
|D
|7
|Steve Martin
Nights In The Lab (Rounder)
Steve Martin
|79
|79
|R
|8
|Bankesters
When I Die (Compass)
Rick Lang
|76
|76
|4
|6
|9
|Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers
Caroline (Rounder)
Steve Martin
|65
|65
|61
|191
|6
|7
|10
|Infamous Stringdusters
Jessica (Compass)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|59
|64
|57
|180
|*9
|10
|11
|Mara Levine
You Reap What You Sow (Mara's Creations)
Susan B. Shann
|57
|57
|52
|166
|7
|8
|12
|Richard Bennett
Wichita Lineman (Pinecastle)
Jimmy Webb
|55
|61
|55
|171
|*11
|12
|13
|Jerry Douglass Band
The Last Wild Moor (Rounder)
Jerry Douglass
|53
|54
|50
|157
|13
|9
|14
|Claire Lynch
Gone Again (Compass)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|52
|59
|41
|152
|R
|15
|Molly Tuttle
Good Enough (Compass)
Molly Tuttle
|51
|51
Grassicana Chart
This chart is compiled weekly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Grassicana DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.
If you are a broadcaster who would like to participate in our weekly poll, please click on the banner below.
A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.
Copyright © 2011-2017 Bluegrass Today LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Unauthorized duplication or distribution strictly prohibited.
Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut TW= This Week LW= Last Week
R = Reentry 2W= Two Weeks Ago