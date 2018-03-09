Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart

Print Chart

Posted March 9, 2018
Reflects actual airplay logged for the current period.

Grassicana Weekly
RANK   SPINS
2W LW TW ARTIST
Title (Label)
Songwriter(s)		 TW LW 2W Total
D 1 Steep Canyon Rangers
The Speed We're Traveling (Ramseur)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 104 104
R 2 FY5
White Colored Pencil (Swingfingers)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 97 97
5 5 3 Molly Tuttle
Friend and a Friend (Compass)
Molly Tuttle, Korby Lenker		 94 68 59 221
14 2 4 Billy Strings
While I'm Waiting Here (Billy Strings)
William Apostol		 93 104 36 233
D 14 5 Breaking Grass
Warning Signs (Mountain Fever)
Cody Farrar		 84 50 134
D 6 Breaking Grass
Faith Moved A Mountain (Mountain Fever)
Cody Farrar		 82 82
D 7 Steve Martin
Nights In The Lab (Rounder)
Steve Martin		 79 79
R 8 Bankesters
When I Die (Compass)
Rick Lang		 76 76
4 6 9 Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers
Caroline (Rounder)
Steve Martin		 65 65 61 191
6 7 10 Infamous Stringdusters
Jessica (Compass)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 59 64 57 180
*9 10 11 Mara Levine
You Reap What You Sow (Mara's Creations)
Susan B. Shann		 57 57 52 166
7 8 12 Richard Bennett
Wichita Lineman (Pinecastle)
Jimmy Webb		 55 61 55 171
*11 12 13 Jerry Douglass Band
The Last Wild Moor (Rounder)
Jerry Douglass		 53 54 50 157
13 9 14 Claire Lynch
Gone Again (Compass)
Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 52 59 41 152
R 15 Molly Tuttle
Good Enough (Compass)
Molly Tuttle		 51 51

Grassicana Chart

This chart is compiled weekly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Grassicana DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.

If you are a broadcaster who would like to participate in our weekly poll, please click on the banner below.

A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.
Copyright © 2011-2017  Bluegrass Today LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Unauthorized duplication or distribution strictly prohibited.

Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut             TW= This Week          LW= Last Week
R = Reentry          2W= Two Weeks Ago

 

To see our list of participating broadcasters click here.