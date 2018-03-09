Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart

Grassicana Chart

This chart is compiled weekly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Grassicana DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.

If you are a broadcaster who would like to participate in our weekly poll, please click on the banner below.

A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.

Copyright © 2011-2017 Bluegrass Today LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Unauthorized duplication or distribution strictly prohibited.

Legend:

* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)

D = Debut TW= This Week LW= Last Week

R = Reentry 2W= Two Weeks Ago

To see our list of participating broadcasters click here.