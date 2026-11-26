Commonwealth United festival in Kentucky next year

August 2027 will see the inaugural running of a new event, the Commonwealth United Bluegrass Festival, in Morehead, KY.

Sited at The Landing Strip Campground, the promoters have big plans for this first year. In addition to the usual lineup of top performers, there will also be a youth string-music program, workshops and community jams, on-site camping, and a vendor row of Appalachian food and handmade Kentucky crafts on offer.

The festival is set to run August 5-8, starting with a Guinness World Record attempt on the first day which they are calling the “1,000 picker jam.” Registration to participate opens on December 1, and players and singers of every skill and experience level will be invited to jam along on Will The Circle Be Unbroken to try and break the current record.

Yesterday’s announcement of the new festival didn’t yet include the artist lineup, but that will be released on December 1 as well.

The Landing Strip offers both tent and RV camping, with camper and tent rentals for those who don’t bring their own. And as the name implies, there is an actual aircraft landing strip on site, so those wealthy bluegrass musicians may want to fly in for the show!

With the lineup announcement on December 1, tickets will go on sale, which include full weekend passes, single-day tickets, and a variety of VIP options.

See all the currently available information now online.