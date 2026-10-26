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Fostering the next generation: IBMA’s Kids on Bluegrass 2026

Event Details

IBMA Kids on Bluegrass 2026

Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin’ in the Park ’26 – photo © Roger Black

When it comes to embracing and encouraging the next generation of musicians, no genre does it quite like the bluegrass community. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) 2026 Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program, held in Chattanooga, TN, is a unique and valuable opportunity for children.

For the past 23 years, the Kids on Bluegrass program has taken talented youngsters from around the country and helped them connect, showcase, and learn from pros. Children who want to join apply months ahead then they are placed in 12 bands, ages 4 to 17, and practice their songs weeks before meeting at IBMA. Once they arrive, they spend from Thursday to Saturday rehearsing and performing with their respective bands. Kimber Ludiker, the founder of Della Mae, is the IBMA Kids on Bluegrass coordinator.

When asked why this program is so integral, Kimber Ludiker said, “I mean, narrowing it down to any one thing is really, really hard. But, you know, I think that the health of this style of music is in the hands of all the kids who have access and learn it and will play it in the future. [It is] so important to have a program like this. And a lot of these kids, they might live in communities where they don’t have kids their age that play. They’re playing with adults all the time, and this really is an opportunity for them to network and meet friends and find their community. Yeah, so it’s just really important for this to exist.”

This year’s Kids on Bluegrass had a total of 61 participants. On Friday starting at 5:00 p.m., seven of the bands performed on the Next Generation Stage in the convention center. On Saturday, each KOB band performed at the Bobby Stone Foundation Stage from 10:10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. Three of the bands performed later that day on the Virginia Is for Lovers Stage in the exhibit hall.

While the KOB bands were performing outside Saturday, the younger IBMA Youth Academy showcase was taking place inside the exhibit hall at the Virginia Is for Lovers Stage from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., then at 3:40 p.m. on the Bobby Stone Foundation Stage. This group consisted of 58 children and 10 band groups.

One big addition to the KOB program this year was the comeback of the IBMA Youth Council Jam Room program. While it took place in the past, in recent years it had been cut. Thankfully, it was added back again this year. This program is significant for children because it gave them a place to not only jam during the week, but also offered special presentations from the likes of Sierra Hull, Sam Bush, and many more. In these workshops, the children were able to learn firsthand from industry professionals, and understand their role as youth in bluegrass.

While introducing the KOB program at Bobby Stone Foundation stage, Cindy Baucom stated, “The great thing about Kids on Bluegrass is that the next generation who are passionate about this music, they’re learning, they’re getting opportunities to perform, and they’re getting to work with some of our industry’s top professionals.”

And that is important. Bill Monroe was the father of bluegrass, but without any children to carry on the music, there is nothing to be the father of. With programs like these, we know that the future of bluegrass is in good hands for generations to come. 

Kids on Bluegrass participants jamming at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Rick Faris watching Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Kids on Bluegrass band performs at Pickin' in the Park '26 - photo © Roger Black
Young pickers jamming with Scott Napier at World of Bluegrass '26 - photo © Roger Black
Sam Bush jamming with Kids on Bluegrass participants at World of Bluegrass '26 - photo © Amanda Schwartz
Sam Bush jamming with Kids on Bluegrass participants at World of Bluegrass '26 - photo © Amanda Schwartz
Peter Trakimowicz with Sam Bush at World of Bluegrass '26 - photo © Amanda Schwartz

About the Author

Picture of Isabella Trakimowicz

Isabella Trakimowicz

Isabella is a writer and fiddler based in Wilmington, NC. A summa cum laude graduate of UNCW with a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing, she freelances for music publications including Bluegrass Unlimited and runs 16th Ave Designs, providing creative services for artists. She also performs with and manages her sibling band, Dear MariBella & the Pigkickers.

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