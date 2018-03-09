Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

|
Posted March 9, 2018
|1
|Dailey & Vincent
God's Love (Dreamlined)
Jamie S. Dailey
|143
|143
|D
|2
|Larry Cordle
Two Coats (MightyCord Records)
Traditional
|123
|123
|D
|3
|The Churchmen
God Holds Tomorrow (Mountain Fever)
Songwriting credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|100
|100
|D
|4
|Becky Buller Band w/Fairfield Four
Written In The Back of The Book (Dark Shadow)
Becky Buller
|98
|98
|D
|*5
|Farm Hands
Yes, I see God (Pinecastle)
Songwriting credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|94
|94
|D
|*5
|Even Somebody Like Me
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive (John Boy & Billy)
Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz
|94
|R
|7
|6
|Becky Buller
Speakin' To That Mountain (Dark Shadow)
Becky Buller, Jeff Hyde
|85
|75
|160
|R
|7
|Rebekah Long
A Place Beyond The Clouds (Luk Records)
Rebekah Long, Donna Ulisse
|78
|78
|D
|8
|Breaking Grass
Faith Moved A Mountain (Mountain Fever)
Cody Farrar
|75
|75
|D
|9
|Ray Cardwell
New Jerusalem (Pinecastle)
Ray Cardwell, Danny Roberts
|73
|73
|8
|R
|10
|Dailey & Vincent
Beautiful Scars (Dreamlined)
Songwriting credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|70
|75
|145
