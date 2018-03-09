Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Posted March 9, 2018
Reflects actual airplay logged for the current period.

Gospel Weekly
RANK   SPINS
2W LW TW ARTIST
Title (Label)
Songwriter(s)		 TW LW 2W Total
R 1 Dailey & Vincent
God's Love (Dreamlined)
Jamie S. Dailey		 143 143
D 2 Larry Cordle
Two Coats (MightyCord Records)
Traditional		 123 123
D 3 The Churchmen
God Holds Tomorrow (Mountain Fever)
Songwriting credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 100 100
D 4 Becky Buller Band w/Fairfield Four
Written In The Back of The Book (Dark Shadow)
Becky Buller		 98 98
D *5 Farm Hands
Yes, I see God (Pinecastle)
Songwriting credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 94 94
D *5 Even Somebody Like Me
Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive (John Boy & Billy)
Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz		 94
R 7 6 Becky Buller
Speakin' To That Mountain (Dark Shadow)
Becky Buller, Jeff Hyde		 85 75 160
R 7 Rebekah Long
A Place Beyond The Clouds (Luk Records)
Rebekah Long, Donna Ulisse		 78 78
D 8 Breaking Grass
Faith Moved A Mountain (Mountain Fever)
Cody Farrar		 75 75
D 9 Ray Cardwell
New Jerusalem (Pinecastle)
Ray Cardwell, Danny Roberts		 73 73
8 R 10 Dailey & Vincent
Beautiful Scars (Dreamlined)
Songwriting credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 70 75 145

Gospel Chart

This chart is compiled weekly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Bluegrass DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.

If you are a broadcaster who would like to participate in our weekly poll, please click on the banner below and submit our form.

A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.
Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut             TW= This Week          LW= Last Week
R = Reentry          2W= Two Weeks Ago

 