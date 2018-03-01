Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart

Posted March 1, 2018
Reflects actual airplay logged for previous month.

Bluegrass Today Monthly
LM Rank ARTIST
Title (Label) Songwriter(s)		 Total Spins
4 1 Volume 5
Now That's A Song (Mountain Fever) Bob Minner/Shawn Lane		 1435
6 2 Kristy Cox
Ricochet (Mountain Fever) Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin		 1278
15 3 Joe Mullins
If I'd Have Wrote That Song (Rebel) Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, James Silvers		 1146
D 4 Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks
Sally, Don't You Grieve (Rebel) Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct		 793
3 5 Nothin' Fancy
It's A Good Feeling (Mountain Fever) Mike Andes		 779
D 6 Amanda Cook
Caleb Meyer (Mountain Fever) Gillian Welch, David Rawlings		 756
D 7 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Little Girl (Mountain Home) Harley Allen		 755
19 8 Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers
Santa Fe (Rounder) Steve Martin		 753
D 9 Dave Adkins w/Larry Cordle
Blood Feud (Hatfields & McCoys) (Mountain Fever) Larry Cordle, Dave Adkins		 723
16 10 Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent
Calamity Jane (Dark Shadow) Tim Stafford, Becky Buller		 563
2 11 Milan Miller
Timepiece (Melton & Miller Music) Milan Miller, Beth Husband		 499
D 12 Highland Travelers
The Little Tennessee (Mountain Fever) Jeff Baker, William Keith Garrett 		478
D 13 Billy Droze / Featuring Marija Droze
Raging Rivers (Rural Rhythm) Billy Droze, Kathy Hudson		 461
12 14 Hammertowne
Hillbilly Heroes (Mountain Fever) Dave Carroll, Scott Tackett		 453
5 *15 Deer Creek Boys
Paralyzed (Mountain Fever) Jason & Justin Tomlin, Chris Harris		 447
11 *15 Flatt Lonesome
Where Do You Go (Mountain Home) Ed Penney Jr., John Dounard		 447
1 16 Billy Droze
Haunted by the Wind (Rural Rhythm) Billy Droze, Guy Nix, Chris Myers 		434
D 17 Wildfire
Three (Pinecastle) Robert Hale		 416
R 18 Lonesome River Band
Wrong Road Again (Mountain Home) Allen Reynolds		 409
D 19 Milan Miller
Coon Dog Cemetery (Melton & Miller Music) Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller		 383
R 20 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Long Gone Out West Blues (Rebel) Pharis Romero, Jason Romero		 368

The Bluegrass Today Monthly Chart

This chart is compiled monthly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Bluegrass DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.

Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut             TW= This Week          LW= Last Week
R = Reentry          2W= Two Weeks Ago

 

