Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart

The Bluegrass Today Monthly Chart

This chart is compiled monthly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Bluegrass DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.

If you are a bluegrass broadcaster who would like to participate in our weekly poll, please click on the banner below and submit our form.

A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.

Legend:

* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)

D = Debut TW= This Week LW= Last Week

R = Reentry 2W= Two Weeks Ago

