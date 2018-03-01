Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart

|
Posted March 1, 2018
|LM
|Rank
|ARTIST
Title (Label) Songwriter(s)
|Total Spins
|4
|1
|Volume 5
Now That's A Song (Mountain Fever) Bob Minner/Shawn Lane
|1435
|6
|2
|Kristy Cox
Ricochet (Mountain Fever) Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin
|1278
|15
|3
|Joe Mullins
If I'd Have Wrote That Song (Rebel) Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, James Silvers
|1146
|D
|4
|Mark Kuykendall & Bobby Hicks
Sally, Don't You Grieve (Rebel) Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|793
|3
|5
|Nothin' Fancy
It's A Good Feeling (Mountain Fever) Mike Andes
|779
|D
|6
|Amanda Cook
Caleb Meyer (Mountain Fever) Gillian Welch, David Rawlings
|756
|D
|7
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Little Girl (Mountain Home) Harley Allen
|755
|19
|8
|Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers
Santa Fe (Rounder) Steve Martin
|753
|D
|9
|Dave Adkins w/Larry Cordle
Blood Feud (Hatfields & McCoys) (Mountain Fever) Larry Cordle, Dave Adkins
|723
|16
|10
|Becky Buller w/Rhonda Vincent
Calamity Jane (Dark Shadow) Tim Stafford, Becky Buller
|563
|2
|11
|Milan Miller
Timepiece (Melton & Miller Music) Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|499
|D
|12
|Highland Travelers
The Little Tennessee (Mountain Fever) Jeff Baker, William Keith Garrett
|478
|D
|13
|Billy Droze / Featuring Marija Droze
Raging Rivers (Rural Rhythm) Billy Droze, Kathy Hudson
|461
|12
|14
|Hammertowne
Hillbilly Heroes (Mountain Fever) Dave Carroll, Scott Tackett
|453
|5
|*15
|Deer Creek Boys
Paralyzed (Mountain Fever) Jason & Justin Tomlin, Chris Harris
|447
|11
|*15
|Flatt Lonesome
Where Do You Go (Mountain Home) Ed Penney Jr., John Dounard
|447
|1
|16
|Billy Droze
Haunted by the Wind (Rural Rhythm) Billy Droze, Guy Nix, Chris Myers
|434
|D
|17
|Wildfire
Three (Pinecastle) Robert Hale
|416
|R
|18
|Lonesome River Band
Wrong Road Again (Mountain Home) Allen Reynolds
|409
|D
|19
|Milan Miller
Coon Dog Cemetery (Melton & Miller Music) Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller
|383
|R
|20
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Long Gone Out West Blues (Rebel) Pharis Romero, Jason Romero
|368
The Bluegrass Today Monthly Chart
This chart is compiled monthly from actual airplay data logged and reported by our contributing Bluegrass DJ’s. The numbers reflect airplay on Satellite and terrestrial radio. Our reporters come from both commercial and non-commercial stations, but do not include streaming internet broadcasts. Only songs less than 18 months from original release date appear here.
If you are a bluegrass broadcaster who would like to participate in our weekly poll, please click on the banner below and submit our form.
A note to artists and labels: We provide Airplay Direct download links within our survey’s so the DJ’s can quickly and easily access your work.
Unauthorized duplication or distribution strictly prohibited.
Legend:
* Tie (note: ties are sorted alphabetically by artist)
D = Debut TW= This Week LW= Last Week
R = Reentry 2W= Two Weeks Ago