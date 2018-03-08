Archives

  • Donna Ulisse in Denton, NC

    Festival Dates: May 10th, 11th, & 12th, 2018! Donna will only be there on the 12th. Lineup is Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Lawson & Williams, Balsam Range, Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers, Russell Moore and the IIIrd Tyme Out,

  • WOBO’s 1st Annual Bluegrass Bash

    WOBO is a non-profit radio station in the greater Cincinnati area. We are hosting this bluegrass event as a fundraiser for the station. Advanced tickets are $25. Bands to appear are: The Lonesome River Band, Darrell Webb,

  • Great Alaska Music Festival

    Great Alaska Music Festival coming to Alaska State Fairgrounds next May What: The first ever Great Alaska Music Festival will kick-off this coming summer at the Alaska State Fairgrounds over the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday & Sunday, May 26 & 27, 2018 This

  • Jenny Brook 18th Annual Bluegrass Festival

    Jenny Brook 18th Annual Bluegrass Festival Bluegrass Green Mountain Style! After 18 years, the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival is still alive and pickin’ at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds! Featuring award-winning national and regional acts, Jenny Brook brings together the finest in

  • Brookdale Bluegrass Festival 2018

    Bluegrass festival held at San Benito County Historical Park, Tres Pinos, CA. Camping, food vendors, and self-contained RV parking. Concerts featuring host band Brookdale Bluegrass Band, Harmony Grits, Blue Summit with AJ Lee, and many others. Tina Louise Barr,

  • 7th DC Bluegrass Festival

    7th DC Bluegrass Festival March 9 & 10, 2018 Tysons Sheraton Hotel 8661 Leesburg Pike Tysons Corner, VA 22102 Top names in Bluegrass today including: TIM O’BRIEN BAND, GIBSON BROTHERS, BECKY BULLER BAND, MOLLY TUTTLE BAND, JEFF SCROGGINS & COLORADO, MILE TWELVE, CIRCA BLUE,

  • Bluegrass for Hospice-2018

    Bluegrass for Hospice-2018 Saturday October 27, 2018 Noon to 8 pm, gates open at 11 am Flat Iron Farm, Highway to Heaven Ln, Great Mills, MD Featuring: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass, the Traveling Highlanders, Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, the Dixie Ramblers,

  • Hollywood Rescue Squad Bluegrass Festival

    Hollywood Rescue Squad Bluegrass Festival Saturday May 12, 2018 Noon to 8 pm, gates open at 11 am St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds 42455 Fairgrounds Road Leonardtown, MD Featuring: Audie Blaylock & Redline, Patuxent Partners, Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition, Recycled Bluegrass, 15 Strings, Bubby Abell &

