Royce Jordan passes

Royce Jordan, 96, festival MC, and father of Lorraine Jordan, passed away peacefully in his Vanceboro, NC home on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 following a period of declining health.

Royce was a fixture at Lorraine’s Coffee House and at his daughter’s events, serving as an MC at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies in Gatlinburg, and narrating her tribute to the military at Carolina Road shows.

An Army veteran himself, Royce was active in his community. He served as mayor in his hometown, was a principal/teacher at Fort Barnwell School, co-owned an egg facility, and was Executive Director of the NC Rural Fund for Development, empowering rural communities.

Lorraine reflected on her close relationship with her father.

“My biggest cheerleader has left me. Dad got me started in music. He bought my first guitar, bass and mandolin, and carried me places where I could play. During our travels we went to 38 states, 11 foreign countries, and 20 bluegrass cruises.

He became my bus driver, then MC and my sales table manager. Thirteen years ago, he provided assistance to start my first bluegrass festival, Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies. That first year, there might have been 27 fans in seats. This year, we pre-sold over 500 seats. He was so proud when he heard this.

Dad also helped me open my coffee house which features live bluegrass music every Friday. We stream these shows at no charge per his request. We even serve a sandwich named after him called Royce’s Ruben.

In his 90s, he still played golf, rode a motorcycle, and kept up with me on the road. Life will be very different. If you see me, don’t be sad, just know I had the best Dad ever and help me carry his legacy through my music.”

A service and celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, 1:00-2:00 p.m.. All services will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 608 Farm Life Avenue, in Vanceboro, NC.

Memorials may be given to Royce’s place of worship: Vanceboro Global Methodist Church Building Fund, online at vanceborogmc.org, or PO Box 65, Vanceboro, NC 28586.