Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell celebrate The Stanley Brothers with I’ll Fly Away

Today is the day that Compass Records is releasing their blockbuster tribute to The Stanley Brothers, Where The Soul Never Dies – Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers. It was pure coincidence that it dropped just after the Stanleys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which happened on October 18 of this year.

This Compass project is quite an undertaking, with contributions from some of the biggest names in bluegrass, country, old time, and Americana music.

Just take a look at the artists featured:

Billy Strings and Drew Emmitt

Dolly Parton and The First Ladies of Bluegrass

Jamey Johnson and Shawn Camp

Jim Lauderdale and The Travelin’ McCourys

Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell

Ralph Stanley II and Tim O’Brien with The Clinch Mountain Boys

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell

Dierks Bentley and Della Mae

Steve Martin and Ed Helms

Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt, Alison Brown

I’m With Her

Together they’ve created an album with 12 classic songs, either written by or associated with The Stanley Brothers, surely among the most important and influential groups to ever play and sing bluegrass.

A few of the tracks had been released as singles, like a dramatic triple banjo version of Ralph’s Banjo Special, and an all-star rendition of Bound to Ride from Dolly Parton and The First Ladies of Bluegrass.

Just last week another single hit, I’ll Fly Away, recorded by Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell, supported by Alison Brown on banjo, Trey Hensley on guitar, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Matt Rollings on piano, Garry West on bass, and Josh Day on drums.

See what you think of this!

Where The Soul Never Dies is available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Compass in every imaginable format.