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Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell celebrate The Stanley Brothers with I’ll Fly Away

Event Details

Where The Soul Never Dies

Today is the day that Compass Records is releasing their blockbuster tribute to The Stanley Brothers, Where The Soul Never Dies – Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers. It was pure coincidence that it dropped just after the Stanleys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which happened on October 18 of this year.

This Compass project is quite an undertaking, with contributions from some of the biggest names in bluegrass, country, old time, and Americana music.

Just take a look at the artists featured:

  • Billy Strings and Drew Emmitt
  • Dolly Parton and The First Ladies of Bluegrass
  • Jamey Johnson and Shawn Camp
  • Jim Lauderdale and The Travelin’ McCourys
  • Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell
  • Ralph Stanley II and Tim O’Brien with The Clinch Mountain Boys
  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell
  • Dierks Bentley and Della Mae
  • Steve Martin and Ed Helms
  • Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt, Alison Brown
  • I’m With Her

Together they’ve created an album with 12 classic songs, either written by or associated with The Stanley Brothers, surely among the most important and influential groups to ever play and sing bluegrass.

A few of the tracks had been released as singles, like a dramatic triple banjo version of Ralph’s Banjo Special, and an all-star rendition of Bound to Ride from Dolly Parton and The First Ladies of Bluegrass.

Just last week another single hit, I’ll Fly Away, recorded by Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell, supported by Alison Brown on banjo, Trey Hensley on guitar, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Matt Rollings on piano, Garry West on bass, and Josh Day on drums.

See what you think of this!

Where The Soul Never Dies is available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Compass in every imaginable format.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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