A Smoky Mountain Christmas: Darren Nicholson’s bluegrass tribute to Dolly Parton

Darren Nicholson’s release of A Smoky Mountain Christmas on Turnberry Records serves as a fitting tribute to Dolly Parton. It feels especially appropriate at a time when many are celebrating Parton’s enduring legacy, her love for the Smoky Mountains, and her commitment to helping mountain communities in times of need.

Few artists are better suited to cover this Dolly Parton original than Darren. Both Parton and Nicholson were raised in the same range of mountains, and have devoted their lives to celebrating the resilience and spirit of Appalachian people. In many ways, both have become stewards of Appalachian heritage. This recording stands as one more example of that shared mission.

“It’s a perfect fit,” Nicholson said. “It’s a song about Appalachia, and we’re an Appalachian band. Dolly and I both grew up in the mountains, we both loved the mountains, and this song is about an Appalachian Mountain Christmas.”

Parton wrote A Smoky Mountain Christmas for the 1986 ABC television movie of the same name. Although the film became a holiday favorite among Dolly fans, no soundtrack album was released, leaving the song largely overlooked for decades until Parton included it on her 2020 Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

In the year of her passing, Nicholson found it especially fitting to honor Parton through a song that honors the Appalachian spirit she championed throughout her life. Nicholson’s rendition is Appalachian through and through; it is upbeat mountain music. Parton’s memories, preserved in the lyrics, combine with Nicholson’s traditional bluegrass approach to portray a mountain family’s Christmas in which they find joy in relationships rather than possessions. The song captures the warmth of nostalgia without slipping into sentimentality. It acknowledges the hardships of growing up poor in Appalachia while celebrating the simple joys that could be found amid those challenges.

As Parton recalled in a 2019 interview with WGBH, “Our whole life was depression, as far as like how we grew up, not having money or things that you could buy at the store, but we had so much joy, so much fun making things for each other and for our neighbors.”

As Christmas shoppers prepare to navigate a holiday season filled with holiday promotions, and Black Friday deals, A Smoky Mountain Christmas offers a gentle reminder of what endures long after the gifts are unwrapped. Through Parton’s songwriting and Nicholson’s heartfelt performance, listeners are invited to remember that life’s greatest treasures are the ones money cannot buy:

“I’m dreamin’ of a Smoky Mountain Christmas

With nothin’ much that money buys but everything worthwhile in life.”

With Darren on mandolin and lead vocal, we hear his Darren Nicholson Bandmates Avery Welter on guitar, Brady Wallen on banjo, and Sarah Griffin on bass, with James Schlender providing guest fiddle.

A Smoky Mountain Christmas is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.