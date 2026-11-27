Pammy Lassiter’s impact on the bluegrass community

Pammy Davis Lassiter, North Carolina dobroist and advocator of all things bluegrass, passed away on January 12 of this year, but her legacy vibrantly lives on.

Her husband, Big T Lassiter, has spent much of this year making sure that her multiple bluegrass charitable missions continue to have an impact.

Big T shared…

“A lot has happened in the ten months since Pammy went home. A quilt was made of her bluegrass t-shirts that I have displayed at festivals. Now there is another dobro quilt that we will display at ResoGat. It is all of Pammy’s dobro t-shirts. It is amazing!

We also got to play on WTOB [in Winston-Salem, NC] with George Hamilton V for an hour-long Piedmont Opry. We played with Vivian Pennington Hopkins [former NC Bluegrass Association president] and Jean-Luc Leroux [from New Caledonia] and a cast of great pickers. It was dedicated to Pammy and Vivian’s album.”

This spring, Seagrove and Highfalls Fiddlers’ Conventions, both events where Pammy had been heavily involved, included special dedications to her.

Pammy had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Instead of giving in, Pammy and T embraced her situation and worked within that community.

Her husband explained…

“The Still Us Brain Change group has become a large part of our life. We entertained for numerous rest homes and memory care units. We also played for their Christmas party.

Pammy became a beloved performer and made friends everywhere we performed. She was mentioned many times recently as the new Still Us van was named Pammy in her memory. Also, there are plans for a Pammy Lassiter amphitheater at our new 16-acre brain change farm that was just put under contract. We have been given the opportunity to play at the first event at the farm. This should happen sometime next year.”

Big T also established a nonprofit to pay homage to his late wife. It has resulted in positive impacts across the bluegrass community and beyond.

“The Be More Like Pammy foundation is amazed to say that we have raised over $10,000 in ten months. I would say that is Pammy’s love coming back in dollars. We were vendors at ten events and are indebted to the bluegrass community for their support. Because of everyone’s support, we have given $4000 to the High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association, $3000 to the Pammy Lassiter Dobro scholarship at ETSU, and $3000 to the Still Us Brain Change group in Pinehurst.

We plan to maintain our support of these groups to continue Pammy’s legacy. It was an honor and a privilege to have shared our lives together. My only wish is that each person gets to experience a love like we had together. The second annual PammyFest is slated for June 11 and 12, 2027. We are getting a PammyFest web site and the flyer should be ready the first of the year.”

Donations in memory of Pammy are still being accepted. Here are three options.

For the Be More Like Pammy campaign or the High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association:

PO Box 482

Pleasant Garden, NC 27313

For the Pammy Lassiter Dobro scholarship, donations can be sent to the East Tennessee State University office of university advancement:

PO Box 70721

Johnson City, TN 37614-1700

For the brain change group:

Still Us Foundation

P.O. Box 3065

Pinehurst, NC 28374