Flying Goose Feathers in Three Quarter Time video from Arkansauce

Fayetteville modern bluegrass quartet Arkansauce has released a live music video for Flying Goose Feathers in Three Quarter Time, recorded at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville, AR.

The song was written jointly by the band, and comes from their current album, Horizon Never Dies. Their sixth album together, it’s their first recorded in Nashville, which they feel offered them a different sound and feel.

Bass player and lead singer Tom Anderson shared a bit about how this song first came about, before he took it to the band to finish it up.

“Sometime around 2021 the Fayetteville Roots Festival hosted a street concert right off of the town square with the Del McCoury Band. My wife and I walked down to the event and, unbeknownst to me, she got a jump start getting home halfway through the show. By the time I got home, I had a good start on this new tune.”

Tom is joined on the track, and on this video, by bandmates Adams Collins on banjo, Ethan Bush on mandolin, and Zac Archuleta on guitar, plus guest fiddler Molly Healey. John Mailander played fiddle on the album track.

The video was shot and edited by Evan Alvarado.

Have a look and listen.

Flying Goose Feathers in Three Quarter Time, and the full Horizon Never Dies album, are available from popular download and streaming services online.