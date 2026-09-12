Bound To Ride from Dolly Parton – first posthumous release

Compass Records has released the first single from their upcoming Stanley Brothers tribute album, Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating Eighty Years of the Stanley Brothers. The single is the first posthumous release from the late Dolly Parton, a rollicking rendition of Bound to Ride.

The album has been in the works for several years, and its upcoming release date (September 16) was chosen to coincide with the Stanleys’ Country Music Hall of Fame induction. Parton recorded her vocals for the single at her home in 2022, accompanied by instrumentation from the First Ladies of Bluegrass (Alison Brown on banjo, Missy Raines on bass, fiddle from Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle’s guitar work, and mandolin from Sierra Hull).

Parton’s joy is evident on the recording, which she opens with a jubilant, “Are we ready, girls?” The song is classic Dolly-grass, filled with shout-outs to each of the band members before they take an instrumental break. It’s a foot-tapping good time that fans of Parton will surely have on repeat – as will fans of fun, energetic bluegrass.

Other artists featured on the album include Willie Nelson, Shawn Camp, Dierks Bentley, Della Mae, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Ralph Stanley II, among numerous other well-known names. In a statement on his band’s Facebook page, Stanley said, “Proud and honored to have been a part of this incredible album journey from the very beginning, and to finally see it come to life. Following the heartbreaking loss of the legendary Dolly Parton, this debut single carries an even deeper, more profound meaning for all of us. To top off this momentous chapter, my dad and Uncle Carter are being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum next month. What an extraordinary way to introduce this album to the world!!”

The album is available for preorder from several online music retailers now, and the single can be streamed or downloaded now.