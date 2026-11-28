Free from Free Rein, and a new bandmate

East Tennessee’s Free Rein has a good bit of news to share this week, with a new mandolinist set to join next year, as well as a new single just released.

David Combs has announced that he will be leaving the group effective January 1.

“It has been a joy to have been a part of Free Rein Bluegrass Band. I have made the best music in my career here and it has been a privilege to stand on the stage with these guys. I felt like the Lord asked me to step away from the band and to be more present for my son. His name is Jubal Myer Combs and he is almost four years old. I fought this for a couple of weeks and to be honest did not want to leave the band but I needed to follow the leading of the Holy Spirit, and with that my time at Free Rein has come to an end.

I want to thank the guys of FRBB for having me and allowing me to play the music I love at a level I didn’t think I would ever have the opportunity to do. As for me: I plan to be the best Daddy I can be to my little dude!

Thank you all and God Bless!”

Coming on board in his stead is Andy Fancher, who has been playing bluegrass since he was 12 years old. His past experience includes working with Highway 61 and Tennessee Borderline. He says that he’s excited to get back to performing again.

With this announcement, Free Rein is proud to share their latest single, Free, one written by James Jason Davis. It’s an anthem to personal liberty, celebrating the ability to make your own decisions and live free.

With Combs on mandolin, we also hear Damon Seal on guitar, Daniel Oxedine on banjo, and Randall Woods on bass.

Have a listen.

Free is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via The 615 Hideaway.