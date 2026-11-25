Gratuitous Grace – Richard Peter Morris

Richard Peter Morris is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter with a deep history in the New York folk scene. After some time dedicated to family life, Morris has returned to the music world with his solo album, Gratuitous Grace. All ten of these selections are drawn from a thirty-year archive of Richard’s original music, ranging from songs written in the early 1990s to songs penned in more recent times.

The opening track, Same Old Moon, is an up-tempo selection about a young adult leaving home for the first time, and adapting to the loneliness of it all. Although Richard handles the bulk of the vocal and instrumental work (guitar, mandolin, bass) throughout this project, he is joined by a few guest musicians. In the case of this song, Hilary Hawke and Philipa Thompson add banjo, fiddle, and harmony vocals.

Spacefood is a humorous song about an astronaut getting a serious case of the munchies, and wondering what he’ll eat after his mission is complete and he’s returned to earth. Morris is accompanied by Gary Oleyar on fiddle.

Just Dance is a fun song with an old timey flavor. It particularly features excellent clawhammer banjo playing from Hilary Hawke. Don’t Let Me Sleep on the other hand takes on a serious tone with its reflection of self-deception and addiction. Gerald Menke adds tasteful backing on the resophonic guitar here.

King Street Stoop features Morris on all the instruments and vocals and tells a wonderful story of the chance encounter he had in Washington Square Park with folk icon Pete Seeger and his wife Toshio. It has an incredibly catchy melody with great energy all throughout.

Gratuitous Grace does an excellent job of displaying Richard Peter Morris’ talents in the lyrical and instrumental realms. With a vast catalogue of strong, diverse material ranging over thirty years, he’s brought us an inspiring collection of songs.