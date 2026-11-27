Bluegrass festival grudge match during rivalry week

With the NCAA college football regular season coming to a close this weekend, most games are between longtime adversaries, programs with many years of adversarial history, and deep-rooted but good-natured animosity between them.

Most are intrastate rivalries, with legendary teams going at it like the Longhorns of the University of Texas and the Aggies of Texas A&M, or the Auburn Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide. Some of these games have been played annually for more than 100 years, and even teams that have had disappointing seasons give their all to win these games against their best-known opponents.

It’s quite common to see public wagers between mayors and college presidents over these contests, and even governors get involved when the rivalry games are between adjoining states.

This year we have two bluegrass festivals getting in on the action for the big game between Michigan and Ohio State. Charlotte Bluegrass Festival promoter Wes Pettinger in Michigan and Route 23 Bluegrass Festival promoter Rick Greene in Ohio have announced a friendly wager, with the proceeds redounding to the benefit of the winner’s local community.

The terms of the bet are as follows:

If the Wolverines emerge victorious, the Route 23 Bluegrass Festival will make a $500 donation to The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association, which presents the Michigan Bluegrass Academy. If the Buckeyes emerge victorious, the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival will make a $500 donation to the Pike County Agricultural Society, which operates the county’s 4-H program.”

Bluegrass fans can enjoy the game, set for Saturday, November 28 at noon, knowing that two friendly festival promoters have a little extra riding on the outcome.

Well done, Wes and Rick!