Wuddle I Do from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

For their next single with Turnberry Records, progressive bluegrass stalwarts Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen have released a new song of Frank’s with the intriguing title, Wuddle I Do.

This track combines bluegrass music’s unique ability to convey dark times with a happy face, with Dirty Kitchen’s strong instrumental abilities. Oh… and Frank’s impressive vocal stylings.

Solivan explained a bit about the genesis of the song.

“Wuddle I Do was inspired by a tough season in my life. I wanted to convey the weight of that moment in time, and make a sad and painful moment feel hopeful the way that only bluegrass can. You know, put a smile on it and let the lonesome lyrics live underneath the happy sounds of a bluegrass quartet.

Wuddle I Do is my second single with Turnberry. It’s an honest-to-goodness bluegrass rendering that is super catchy and really fun to play. You can hear that in this recording. I think we really captured something special in the studio.”

Frank sings the lead and holds down the mandolin spot, with Mike Munford on banjo, Jack Dunlap on guitar, and Cody Brown on bass. Jack and Cody sing the harmonies.

This one will make you smile. See what you think.

You’ll find Wuddle I Do now from popular online download and streaming services. Radio programmers can get the track at Get It Played.