Goodbye Earl cover from Bronwyn

The recently mononymous bluegrass artist known as Bronwyn is releasing three more songs before the end of this calendar year. They will be added to her current project to create a Rattlin’ Bones Deluxe Edition, set to release on January 1.

First up is a bluegrass arrangement of Goodbye Earl, the modern-day murder ballad that was a mega hit for The Chicks back in 2000. It really took off with a clever music video that saw the ladies executing the bump-off, and carrying the abusive husband out, rolled up in a rug.

Bronwyn says that she and her touring group have been having fun with this one on stage, and decided to cut it in the studio as well.

“The band and I have been playing Earl at our shows all year, and the longer we’ve been playing it, the longer the solos have gotten. It was fun to bring that live energy to the studio and try to capture the feeling of closing out a festival set with an extended jam- every bandmember taking a turn in the spotlight.



I have an amazing band and I wanted to highlight them: Frank Evans, Tristan Scroggins, Grant Dresnok, and Larry Cook. We recorded this at The Tractor Shed with Sean Sullivan and I feel like it deserves a place on this deluxe edition of Rattlin’ Bones because the whole point of this album was to write a collection of songs that made for a great live show.



Including this Chicks cover feels like a natural progression and I hope folks enjoy our take on Goodbye Earl.”

Check out the music video of them cutting it in the studio.

Goodbye Earl is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Keep an eye out for two more singles next month in time for the deluxe album release on New Year’s Day.

Bronwyn may have even more to celebrate in January, as Rattlin’ Bones is nominated for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy.