Shelby Means Sings Christmas

Shelby Means – photo © Carlin Timmons

Well folks, we’ve held it back as long as we can, and this evening, Bluegrass Today officially opens the floodgates of bluegrass Christmas music for the 2026 season. We’ll be sharing a good many newly-released songs and albums, celebrating both the religious and the secular side of the holiday season, as well as information about special Christmas concerts and tours.

Up first are two new songs from Shelby Means, one she wrote and the other a fun Christmas classic. The two are presented as a sort of mini-EP called Shelby Means Sings Christmas.

Means has become a veteran of the professional bluegrass scene, living for some time in Nashville. Prominent gigs with Della Mae, and a Grammy-winning turn with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, have cemented her place in the bluegrass world. Known as a bass player, vocalist, and songwriter, she now leads her own band and records as a solo artist on her own.

First up is No Vacancy, Shelby’s exploration of the nativity story from what she considers an outsider’s perspective.

“Growing up as a Jewish kid in Wyoming, I learned about Christmas through singing songs in choir. I wrote this song as a way to explore Mary’s role in the Christmas story because I was curious why Mary had to make such a long journey when she was very pregnant.”

Enlisted in support are bluegrass A-listers like Stuart Duncan, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton, Dan Tyminski, and Wes Corbett, who co-produced with Means.

Here’s the music video for No Vacancy, directed and filmed by Carlin Timmons and edited by Joel Timmons.

For a fun holiday number, it’s hard to beat Chuck Berry’s 1958 classic Run Rudolph Run, which fitshere in a bluegrass style like it was meant to be.

Listen closely for some lyric changes for this arrangement.

Both songs from Shelby Means Sings Christmas are available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Keep an eye on Shelby’s web site and socials for more news and tour dates through this year and next.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.