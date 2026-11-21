Carter Family tribute coming from John McCutcheon

John McCutcheon – photo © Irene Young

Folk musician and singer-songwriter John McCutcheon will release a tribute to the Carter Family, Winding Stream: The Carter Family at 100, on January 15. McCutcheon, a longtime resident of the Carters’ native Scott County, VA, developed a close friendship with the children of A.P. and Sara Carter, toured with Janette Carter, and along the way, developed a deep knowledge of and appreciation for the Carters’ music. The album will commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Carter Family’s landmark recordings at the Bristol Sessions in 1927.

“Carter Family music is the comfort food of country music,” he said. “We all started out playing it. And coming back to it for many of my musical friends was like coming home.”

McCutcheon will feature a number of Carter Family classics on the album, including Poor Orphan Child, Cannonball Blues, The Storms are on the Ocean, and Foggy Mountain Top. He’s joined by a who’s who of the country, Americana, and bluegrass worlds: Old Crow Medicine Show, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Appalachian Roadshow, Suzy Bogguss, Stuart Duncan, Iris DeMent, Kathy Mattea, and Tim O’Brien, among others.

“It was certainly one of the most fun and most joyous endeavors I’ve ever mounted,” McCutcheon said. “And I’m so proud we could pay homage to this family and this music in such a varied and dynamic way.”

McCutcheon is not new to honoring the music that came before him. The Carter Family album will actually be his fifth project honoring the hundredth anniversary of an artist or event. Earlier “centenary” albums have celebrated Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Joe Hill, and the 1925 Mountain City, TN Fiddlers’ Convention.

“I hope these albums will pique the interest of listeners and, especially, younger musicians who will begin, as I did, poking around the music that can change them, and us, forever,” McCutcheon said.

For more information on John McCutcheon, visit him online.