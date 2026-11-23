Take the Good — Aaron Burdett

North Carolina singer-songwriter Aaron Burdett says his solo career has been “beautifully sidetracked” for the past few years, as he’s been touring full-time with the Steep Canyon Rangers. While an amazing opportunity, the career change meant he had to postpone the solo album he’d planned to follow up his success with 2021’s Dream Rich, Dirt Poor, which yielded the beguiling hit Rockefeller.

Well, Take the Good has finally become a reality. It’s a ten-song project out now on Organic Records (a sister label to Mountain Home, both divisions of the Crossroads Label Group) and surveys his solo work over the past four years.

Some tracks will be familiar to bluegrass radio listeners, like Mountains You Carry, Second Best, and Denver Plane. In that last number—recorded several months before he got the call to join the Rangers—Aaron coincidentally envies the band’s first-class airline seats, unaware he would soon get to sit up front himself. Two songs on the album are previously unreleased.

Aaron has a nice way with words, with a knack for specific, precise details that in the hands of a lesser songwriter might come off as a disconnected stream of consciousness. Instead, he crafts each line to sound effortless and conversational, with natural-feeling rhymes (or no rhyme at all). Rather than becoming a mere list, the details build a relatable picture that rings true and delivers an emotional message.

If your own life hasn’t followed the exact path of Aaron’s (or the characters in his stories), you’ll still likely find a way to connect to the melancholia of finding yourself alone in an empty house where love once lived. Especially if the guys who helped your ex move out drank all your beers.

Yet, in even this sad song, there is a wry sense of humor at work. Aaro’’s lyrics are clever, but in a down-to-earth, matter-of-fact way. He also displays a deep sense of caring — by the end of Second Best, his bitterness gives way to empathy as he examines his ex’s motivations: she found it too hard to get enough, and took off looking for what she needed.

The songs’ introspection often seems to be a way of working through sadness or making sense of hardship, but unlike most bluegrass songs that start off lonesome and stay that way, Aaron’s process almost always brings him around to a positive affirmation or hard-won insight. Often these are bittersweet, as in the song You’re Gonna Pay: “When you walk toward what you wanna get, you walk away from something else.”

Aaron’s thoughtful lyrics are set to catchy melodies that stay in your head, particularly Mountains You Carry. His voice and guitar are backed up by a powerhouse line-up: Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Carley Arrowood on fiddle, Tristan Scroggins and David Benedict on mandolin, and producer Jon Weisberger on upright bass. Travis Book (of the Infamous Stringdusters) and Wendy Hickman provide harmony vocals. Scott Barnett did his usual stellar job of recording, mixing, and mastering.

It’s also worth mentioning the photography of Sandlin Gaither, capturing a sense of warmth and humor, and the clean design by Lynn O’Hara. In an era of cookie-cutter AI images, it’s refreshing to see album graphics presented as professionally as the music.

Some of the album’s tracks are structured in a singer-songwriter mode (You’re Gonna Pay, Paris), with melodies and observations that might remind one of a less-clinically depressed Loudon Wainwright III. Others have more of a bluegrass feel, but usually a fairly modern, Americana-flavored one.

The most traditional bluegrass rhythm is found in the song Honeybees, which moves along briskly as it contemplates a small, sweet moment in time. Path of Roses is a fast waltz that melodically recalls Sitting Alone in the Moonlight, offering a moving list of protective well-wishes such as a parent might bestow on a child.

Songs like Arthur’s Last Dance and Denver Plane are interesting hybrids, with a hard-driving, straight-ahead bluegrass beat over which Aaron spins out non-traditional melodies with stretches of nearly monotone notes. The result is a signature sound that is instantly recognizable as his.

Take the Good is a strong statement of Aaron’s approach to life and music. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait quite so long to hear more from him!