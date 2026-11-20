Dalton Harper to Billy Blue Records with new single, Don’t

No one was more excited to watch new country artist Hannah Harper rise to stardom than her big brother and longtime singing partner, Dalton Harper. The two sang together growing up in their family’s bluegrass group, and he accompanied her in the American Idol audition that launched her career.

Dalton has been kicking around in bluegrass for several years, establishing himself as a songwriter, and earning acclaim for his soulful baritone voice. We heard him as part of Frank Ray & Cedar Hill, and in a number of solo releases under his own name.

Now it’s his time to shine. Newly-signed to Billy Blue Records, Dalton’s first single with them drops today, one written by Paul Sikes and Dani Flowers called Don’t.

He says that it feels right, making this move.

“I didn’t come this far to see how far I could get. I came this far because I believe there’s something worth chasing. New chapter, new team, and a whole lot of work ahead. Proud to be joining Billy Blue Records.”

Don’t highlights Harper’s rich and resonant singing voice. With an acoustic country sound not unlike Hannah’s, it fits nicely within his bluegrass credentials.

And it’s a song he can get behind.

“I’ve always believed that if you love somebody, you oughta fight for ’em. Because one day that empty side of the bed might remind you that being right wasn’t nearly as important as being together.”

Have a listen.

Are we hearing another future star? A&R Director Jerry Salley at Billy Blue Records thinks so.

“We are very happy and proud to release Dalton Harper’s first single, Don’t, as an official Billy Blue Recording Artist!! We believe Dalton has an incredible future ahead, and we are grateful for the opportunity to sign him and represent his music!”

We agree, and hope he stays close to the bluegrass music that raised him up. But we wish him the best of luck wherever his career takes him.

Don’t is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.