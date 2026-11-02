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The Great Skillet Killin’ of Jericho County opens in Georgia

Event Details

The Great Skillet Killin' of Jericho County

The new theatrical musical comedy written by Tom Brown and Becky Buller, The Great Skillet Killin’ of Jericho County, opened successfully this past weekend in Chatsworth, GA. Sunday’s was the first of seven showings in this debut run at The Dér-Berry event space in Chatsworth.

A lighthearted farce punctuated by traditional bluegrass and country music, the show is described by the producers as “A two-act musical comedy about love, gossip, prize winning cornbread, and a well seasoned cast iron skillet.”

A cast of colorful characters shares small town humor in the fictional borough of Gribblesville, TN, as you follow an unexpected chain of events that surrounds their annual county fair cornbread contest.

Co-author Brown says of the show…

“Country and bluegrass songs have always told great stories. A musical comedy gives us the chance to let those stories unfold with larger-than-life characters, a little mischief, and plenty of music.

Buller adds that the Skillet Killin’ incorporates two of her favorite things: songwriting and theatrical storytelling.

“It’s got everything—great characters, a bit of scandal, a lot of laughter, and of course plenty of music.”

Even though all showings are sold out, a cancellation list is being maintained by the Murray Arts Council, who is producing the play. To add your name to the list, or learn more about The Great Skillet Killin’ of Jericho County, its 23-person cast, its writers, and director Mae Jensen, visit the show’s web site online.

Given the success of this debut run, Tom and Becky have high hopes of taking the show elsewhere in the near future.

Break a leg!

Mary Ellen Gurley as Lurlene Pangle in The Great Skillet Killin' of Jericho County
Darlene Penland as Big Tilda Belcher in The Great Skillet Killin' of Jericho County
Chris Davidson as The Reverend Durwood Redwine in The Great Skillet Killin' of Jericho County

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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