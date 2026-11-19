Bluegrass in the Smokies kick-off party

Larry Cordle with Country Grass at Ole Red (11/18/26) – photo © Bill Warren

Wednesday night served as the kick-off party for Bluegrass in the Smokies at Ole Red in downtown Gatlinburg, TN. A packed house gathered to enjoy the three-and-a-half-hour festival pre-show by an ensemble of bluegrass artists under the guidance of Lorraine Jordan, promoter. Doug Whitley of HWY 40 Bluegrass served as MC.

The evening launched with Jordan’s Country Grass band. With the Lady of Tradition on electric bass, she was joined by Allen Dyer, Wayne Morris, and Adam Burrows on guitars, Kent Dixon on mandolin, Matt Hooper on fiddle, Tim Tew on dobro, and Garrett Newton on banjo. Burrows also joined Hooper for some great twin fiddling.

Their special guest was Larry Cordle who performed some of his best loved songs including Murder on Music Row and Highway 40 Blues.

They were followed by the Smoky Mountain Allstars. This powerhouse, impromptu group was comprised of Jason Barie on fiddle, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, Colton Baker and Robert Hale on guitars, Gibson Davis on banjo, and Randall Hibbitts on bass.

“We all practiced on the way here in separate cars,” Nicholson teased.

Cord also joined in for a couple songs with the ensemble. Darrell Webb, who was in the audience, was invited to the stage to sing a Del McCoury song. Susan King also took the stage to sing a Stanley duet with Hibbitts.

The evening concluded with the entire assemblage performing Will the Circle Be Unbroken. Dyer, Dixon, Jordan, and Cord each sang a verse as the audience chimed in on the choruses. It was an enjoyable evening that whetted everyone’s appetite for the upcoming weekend of music.

Bluegrass in the Smokies runs Thursday, November 19 through Saturday, November 21, 2026 in the Mills Auditorium of the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Visit bluegrasschristmasinthesmokies.com for additional information. For tickets, call 919-779-5672, Ext 1.