The Old Home Place opens at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Rodney Dillard at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum – photo courtesy of the Museum

Thanks to our friends at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for sharing photos of their recent exhibit opening, The Old Home Place: A Mayberry Weekend. Running November 13–14, the event celebrated The Dillards and their lasting legacy in bluegrass music over the two nights, with concert performances by Rodney Dillard & The Dillards and The Little Roy & Lizzy Show.

During the day the Museum highlighted the significance of The Darling Family’s appearances on The Andy Griffith Show during the 1960s with storytelling, Q&A sessions, and the opening of a new exhibition featuring The Dillards and The Kentucky Colonels, and their portrayal of The Darling Family on the show.