2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival report

High Fidelity at the 2026 Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The November edition of Industrial Strength Bluegrass was a good one. Joe and Daniel Mullins, along with their crew, did another great job of making the festival comfortable for everyone. Joe handled the MC duties while Daniel was responsible for the details. Elijah Doty and Dave Chichester did their usual top-notch sound job.

Joe tabbed Jason Barie as “artist-in-residence” for the weekend. That meant several appearances with different bands. He also fronted Jason Barie & Friends to open Friday. His friends were Jeremy and Corrina Stephens, Mark Rader, and Elijah Doty. Each was featured during the set.

The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack was an old time treat. The brothers took the audience on a trip back in time to some old-time favorites.

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers are always a festival favorite. They feature a lot of original music. Chris wears several hats in the bluegrass world – radio DJ, Bluegrass Today correspondent, songwriter, and band leader. That’s a full schedule!!

High Fidelity is the traditional sound of bluegrass. They take us back to the world of groups like the Louvin Brothers and Reno & Smiley. It is always an enjoyable walk down memory lane.

Riley Gilbreath & Lonestar Blue is an exciting new band from Texas. I first saw Riley at the Marshall Bluegrass Festival two years ago. He has traveled quite a road since, including an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry with Rhonda Vincent. The trio of Riley, Bryan Hollifield, and Gavin Conley is very, very good. The band is going into the studio in early December to record a new project. Put Riley on your must-see list.

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage are probably the busiest act in bluegrass with all of the road dates and appearances on the Opry. Rhonda closed out the Friday show with her usual top shelf music.

The Next Paige opened the Saturday show. Bryan and Lisa Paige lead the band and are also the owner/operators of Paige Capo. The band does original material that all of the members contribute.

Two of the day’s bands each have over thirty years’ longevity. Nothin’ Fancy founding member, Mike Andes, has not missed a show in 32 years!! The current version of the band is one of the best.

Blue Highway also has been on the circuit for over thirty years. The band catalog is one of the largest in the business. Tim Stafford, Wayne Taylor, and Shawn Lane are among the best songwriters in all of music.

The Kody Norris Show hits festival stages at a hundred miles an hour, and doesn’t slow down. They closed the festival as only they can. Joe Mullins joined in on the show finale.

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