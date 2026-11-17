Bluegrass Canada: RiverCity Bluegrass Festival – a preview

This feature is another contribution from Bluegrass Canada, the magazine of the Bluegrass Music Association of Canada. It was written by Rhonda Shippy for the magazine’s Alberta News column.

Winter is just around the corner, as evidenced by the skiff of snow outside my window this morning. We’re all starting to search out winter activities, one of which is the 3rd annual RiverCity Bluegrass Festival, January 15-17 in Edmonton. This year the festival presents Junior Sisk and Friends on their farewell tour, the Amanda Cook Band, Lonesome Ace Stringband, The Stanley County Cutups, and Bluegrass Tradition from Nova Scotia, along with local favorites the Lonesome Town Painters, the 9th Avenue Allstars, and The Lost Prospectors.

Alfie Myhre, a stalwart of the Alberta music community for as long as anyone can remember, will be presenting his project, Stories From the Road – an opportunity for him to share his lifelong love of music and involvement in the music community.

Along with great main stage music, the festival organizes other activities, one which is the Kids Fiddle Academy, bringing back the masterful instruction of Jarred Albright along with Melanie Dodarai and Tennessee Rindal, culminating in a closing performance on the main stage. There will also be an open stage Sunday morning for everyone else to strut their stuff. New this year is a pre-festival signup for the open stage, so check out the RiverCity website for more information if you’re interested in performing.

There will be a marketplace full of musical merchandise and the festival organizers have made sure there will be plenty of opportunity to play music with organized jams in public areas, sponsored by the Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival and NimbleFingers. Cowichan Valley Bluegrass will also be there as a sponsor, and all three of these festivals will be announcing their lineup at RiverCity. There will be hospitality suite jamming with snacks and giveaways to go along with those intimate jamming opportunities, including a Speakeasy Suite dedicated to swing music. Jamming at the festival will also be supported with Jam Host bands the Bix Mix Boys and Scout Mountain, also featured in some acoustic performances in the hotel lobby.

The workshops this year look amazing as the performers step off the stage to share their wisdom. Some highlights are Chris Coole, John Showman, and Max Malone of the Lonesome Ace Stringband teaching clawhammer banjo, fiddle, and bass respectively, mandolin and guitar with Ethan Church and Chevy Watson of the Amanda Cook Band. Amanda Cook and Carolyne Van Lierop are also going to teach a vocal Marmont workshop which is always a big draw. The workshops will be held Saturday morning and you can register online.

In other Alberta news, the Foothills Bluegrass Club has announced their rebranding, having changed their name to Foothills Bluegrass and Old Time, and in the new year they are presenting Veranda in collaboration with Societé la Cité des Rocheuses (a local francophone cultural org) on February 26. The Unfaithful Servants appear with The Smokin Toad Revival on March 12, and a Square Dance at Legion #1 on April 24th with Hip To Be Square.