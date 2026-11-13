More photos from the Barry Poss tribute show

Sam Bush, Peter Rowan, and Bryan Sutton at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) – photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham

Here’s some more photos from the Barry Poss Tribute Concert in Durham, NC featuring Jerry Douglas & Friends. Those friends included some of the biggest names in bluegrass, old time, and Americana music, all of whom were recording artists for Sugar Hill Records while Barry was alive.

Participants included Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore, Hot Rize, Peter Rowan, Sara Jarosz, Kristin Scott Benson, Wayne Henderson, Robert Earl Keen, Stuart Duncan, and more.

Many thanks to Jim Gavenus with The Carolina Theatre of Durham for the photos.