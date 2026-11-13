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More photos from the Barry Poss tribute show

Event Details

Barry Poss Tribute Concert

Sam Bush, Peter Rowan, and Bryan Sutton at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) – photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham

Here’s some more photos from the Barry Poss Tribute Concert in Durham, NC featuring Jerry Douglas & Friends. Those friends included some of the biggest names in bluegrass, old time, and Americana music, all of whom were recording artists for Sugar Hill Records while Barry was alive.

Participants included Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore, Hot Rize, Peter Rowan, Sara Jarosz, Kristin Scott Benson, Wayne Henderson, Robert Earl Keen, Stuart Duncan, and more.

Many thanks to Jim Gavenus with The Carolina Theatre of Durham for the photos.

Jerry Douglas backstage at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Doyle Lawson backstage at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Russell Moore backstage at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Randy Greer and Wayne Henderson backstage at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas's dobro backstage at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas welcomes everyone to the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Nick Forster and Tim O'Brien with Hot Rize at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Wayne Henderson at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Daniel Kimbro at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Wayne Henderson and Randy Greer at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Peter Rowan at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sam Bush, Peter Rowan, and Bryan Sutton at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Pete Wernick with Hot Rize at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Doyle Lawson at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Hot Rize at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Doyle Lawson at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver reunion at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sara Jarosz at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Ricky Skaggs at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Peter Rowan at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Tim, and Mollie O'Brien at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sara Jarosz and Tim O'Brien at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Ricky Skaggs and The Whites at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Cheryl White at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sharon White at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Ricky Skaggs, Nick Forster, and Sam Bush at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Kristin Scott Benson at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sam Bush at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Stuart Duncan at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Robert Earl Keen at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
All hands finale at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
All hands finale at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Ricky Skaggs at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Sam Bush and Ricky Skaggs at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Pre show warmups at the Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham
Barry Poss Tribute Concert (11/5/26) - photo © Jim Gavenus for Carolina Theatre of Durham

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