Day 1 at the 2026 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies

Lorraine Jordan and Tom Worley try to keep it together as Caroline Williamson memorializes Royce Jordan in song at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies (11/19/26) – photo © Bill Warren

A large crowd filled the Mills Auditorium in the Gatlinburg Convention Center for the first day of Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies‘ three-day event. The annual weekend-before-Thanksgiving festival slightly altered its Thursday schedule as everyone was grieving the absence of 96-year-old Royce Jordan, father of promoter Lorraine Jordan, who passed earlier this week. The patriarch helped MC his daughter’s holiday-themed festival over the years.

Doug Whitley of HWY 40 Bluegrass always tag-teamed the announcer position with Royce. He solemnly stated as the festival opened, “Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies has a different vibe this year. We will kick-off with a gospel set by Lorraine & Friends in dedication to Mr. Royce Jordan.”

Carolina Road’s Allen Dyer led the assemblage with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Country Grass’ Kent Dixon who sang the National Anthem.

“This whole festival is dedicated to the memory of Royce Jordan,” Whitley stressed.

The restructured first set included heartfelt numbers such as Far Side Banks of Jordan, Beulah Land, and a Tim Tew original. Special guest was 17-year-old Caroline Williamson of Williamson Branch who shared a close bond with Royce, having grown up around him at the holiday festival and other music-related events. Playing the ukulele she sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow, one of Royce’s favorites from her repertoire. It was a touching moment and Tom Worley, Lorraine’s husband, came on stage and stood by his wife’s side to provide comfort during the tribute number.

At the close of the song, Lorraine stated, “Caroline, you’re a blessing.”

Then Kent Dixon and Wayne Morris, of Country Grass, sang a beautiful duet, Because He Was My Dad, selected by Lorraine for her father. It will be performed at Royce’s funeral next Tuesday.

Lorraine expressed her gratitude to her daughter, Susanna Langdon, for running the festival for her this year. She also shared that her father had requested that memorials be made to his church, Vanceboro Global Methodist. A donation box was set up at the ticket booth.

After the singing of Will the Circle Be Unbroken by Lorraine & Friends, Whitley concluded the opening tribute with “Rest in peace, my brother.”

The festival then launched into its normal schedule. The day featured many young artists, starting with the Byrd Family from Alabama, making their debut performance at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies. The musical ensemble included five children and their mom. Classically trained, the siblings have transitioned into bluegrass, and offered a set of traditional bluegrass and holiday-themed music. Those featured included Titus (15) on dobro; Lucy (17) on mandolin; Annie (18) on banjo; Jolie (22) on guitar; Ellie (24) on fiddle; and mom, Holly, on bass.

They were followed by Dewey & Leslie Brown & the Carolina Gentlemen. It was their first and only appearance in 2026 as they have taken time off the road to focus on raising their children. Making his debut with the band was their 13-year-old son, Dash, on the banjo. Only having played for a year, this young man has a powerful right hand and already knows how to tastefully incorporate the five-string into his parents’ selections. Another youth, 16-year-old Carson Aldridge, joined the band on stage to provide solid rhythm guitar and plenty of hot breaks. He is the fourth generation of bluegrass musicians, going back to his great-grandfather, Rebel recording artist, AL Wood.

They were followed by the Larry Stephenson Band who offered a solid set from his 38-year career as a band leader. He also took requests from the audience that included Patches, Girl with the Blue Dress, and I See God. Teasing at one point after singing Listening to the Rain, Stephenson changed the lyrics to “Staying here listening to Lorraine.”

The first day concluded with a festival staple, Williamson Branch, featuring the talents of Kevin and Debbie Williamson’s daughters, Melody, Kadence, and Caroline, with Mason Crone on the five. Melody shared that she and hubby, Geoffrey Keyes, are expecting their second child at the first of next year. A daughter will be joining their young son, Aiden, and no doubt the family music will continue.

Bluegrass in the Smokies offers two more days of great musical entertainment. Friday’s lineup features the Country Gentlemen Show, Junior Sisk, Danny Paisley, and the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. Saturday offers Authentic Unlimited, The Gospel Plowboys, Deeper Shade of Blue, Larry Efaw, Dean Osborne, and the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters. Host band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road will perform sets each day.

Visit bluegrasschristmasinthesmokies.com for additional information. For tickets, call 919-779-5672, Ext 1.