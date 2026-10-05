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Skinnyfest Bluegrass Festival – 15 years of music and memories

Event Details

Skinnyfest

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at Skinnyfest 2026

Earlier in September saw another fantastic three-day marathon of outstanding bluegrass music and fellowship at the Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union, OH, as Richard Lewis, his family, and a crew of volunteers presented the 15th annual Skinnyfest Bluegrass Festival. What started as a small get together in an open field on their property for their bluegrass friends to come pick and camp, has grown into one of the premier festivals on the circuit, outgrowing the original location and moving to its present spot at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Hammertowne front man Dave Carroll says…

“Skinnyfest is just special. I have never played an event that I enjoy more than this one. It’s like a golf course suiting a particular golfer’s eye.

The venue to me is just perfect, a beautiful setting and honestly, it’s my favorite stage I’ve ever played on. The lighted infield at night, with the audience up close and personal to the stage, is just the best. It makes for an electric atmosphere.

And Richard Lewis is one of my favorite people in this world. I have seen him shell out literally thousands of dollars at other festivals for various fundraisers for someone in need. He’s helped folks that don’t even know he helped them because he never makes anything about himself.

Richard and his family are just the best and I’m so grateful for our friendship.”

Richard says…

“I’d like to express my appreciation for all of my bluegrass family and friends, and even strangers that have ever attended a SkinnyFest Bluegrass Festival.

This festival evolved from a few guys sitting around the campfire with a small jam session to filling a small county fairgrounds in southern Ohio. My love for the bluegrass, music and bands and performers has grown to the point where they are now part of my family; we call it “our bluegrass family.”

It warms my heart to see the young generation on stage picking and playing at the shows, and this made me create the idea of starting college scholarship programs to help these kids along. Our scholarship program was originally built for kids interested in the music career, and now we have opened it up to kids going into the medical fields to hopefully cure the horrible disease of cancer.”

Ralph Stanley II says…

“Having spent most of my life on the road, I’ve played my share of festivals. However, Skinnyfest has quickly become one of my favorite festivals that I play. It has a perfect balance of professional production and a welcoming spirit. If you’re a fan looking for a festival experience that feels like a home away from home, Skinnyfest is the place to be.”

For information on Skinnyfest visit them online or on Facebook

David Carroll at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Scholarship recipients at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Nina McCann, scholarship recipient at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Kelby Mitchell, scholarship recipient at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Hammertowne at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Too many hats at the 2026 Skinnyfest!
David Parmley Band at the 2026 Skinnyfest
Breakin' Grass at the 2026 Skinnyfest

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