2026 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies report

Grand finale at 2026 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies – photo © Bill Warren

The 2026 edition of Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies is now in the rear view mirror. It was an enjoyable four days (kick-off party on Wednesday, followed by the festival Thursday through Saturday), but all present were impacted by the absence of promoter Lorraine Jordan’s 96-year-old dad, Royce, who passed two days before the festival was set to began. Her biggest supporter and a co-MC for the event, Lorraine’s dad would have wanted the show to go on. She reflected on the annual weekend before Thanksgiving festival in Gatlinburg.

“I am so grateful for a wonderful festival at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies, and even more grateful for the kindness of all the great fans. Thank you to everyone who reached out and shared how sorry they were about my dad. Your love carried me through.”

Held in the beautiful Mills Auditorium of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, the musical gathering was filled with many references and remembrances of Royce Jordan. Thursday’s opening set, led by Lorraine & Friends, featured an all-gospel segment dedicated to her late father and his legacy. Performances by the Larry Stephenson Band, Williamson Branch, Dewey & Leslie Brown, and the Country Grass with special guest Larry Cordle followed.

Many of the performers throughout the weekend shared their sentiments both on and off the stage, as well as Doug Whitley, MC, who stressed how much his fallen co-announcer was missed, but remembered. “Royce Jordan was my partner and my friend.”

The festival continued in the fashion Royce would have intended. On Friday, the Country Gentlemen Show sang an a cappella version of Lord Dont Leave Me Here in his memory during their opening set. Dobroist Darren Beachley declared, “A life well lived. 96 ain’t bad.”

The Show performed many Gentlemen classics such as Fox on the Run, Redwood Hill, Matterhorn, and Legend of the Rebel Soldier, blended with their light-hearted Country Gentlemen-style banter. They also incorporated original material such as banjoist Lynwood Lunsford’s Adcock-inspired instrumental called Eddie’s Swing.

Next came Danny Paisley who borrowed Matt Hooper, Lorraine’s Country Grass fiddler, to fill-in with the Southern Grass. The talented, hard-working bow man should win the award for most performances on stage during the weekend.

Junior Sisk followed with his youthful Rambler’s Choice ensemble. When introducing his banjoist, he shared, “He has the best name in bluegrass: Carter Lester.”

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, after a somber set on Thursday, launched their Friday show with the lively AL Wood tune, Sing Me a Bluegrass Song. The heritage of bluegrass music is evident. Wood’s great-grandson, 16-year-old Carson Aldridge, performed on stage the day before with Dewey & Leslie Brown as guitarist in their Carolina Gentlemen band.

The promoter designated Friday as traditional bluegrass music day, and the highlight of the evening was her True Grass set which included a host of special guests including Paisley, Sisk, and Larry Cordle. The stage overflowed with a host of musicians who partnered and swapped out duties. Pickers included three mandolins (Lorraine, Ryan Paisley, and Larry Efaw), three fiddles (Matt Hooper, Adam Burrows, and Christin Danch), two bassists (Kevin Lamm and Randall Hibbitts), two banjos (Ben Greene and Garrett Newton, Lorraine’s godson), plus guitar work by Allen Dyer, Cord, Sisk, Paisley, and Wayne Morris. Jordan’s assemblage was reminiscent of Carlton Haney’s bluegrass orchestra which he used to coordinate during his inaugural bluegrass festival at Camp Springs in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

Cord and Sisk joked at one point, “Growing up, the Stanley Brothers were our Beatles.”

“We’re keeping it true and keeping it blue,” Lorraine agreed.

Dyer, Carolina Road bandmate and Lorraine’s right hand man, acknowledged Lorraine’s dedication, “She works hard and she works us hard, too.”

Following True Grass’ stellar performance, Whitley heartily announced, “This is one for the books!”

Another fan favorite of the festival was the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. This youthful Osborne Brothers-inspired group debuted their quintet of talented pickers and singers for the first time at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies. Leader and banjo aficionado, Lincoln Hensley, at age 28, was the eldest of the ensemble. He was thrilled to be picking a 1939 Gibson RB-75 flathead Mastertone loaned to him by Jimmy Milsaps of The Knoxville Grass fame.

Though young in years, the boys’ traditional repertoire spanned decades of standard bluegrass, as well as new material. Fiddler Edwin McCoy, who turned 20 on Saturday, amazed the audience with his skills after only sawing the strings for just two years. The band returned for an encore with a rousing version of Orange Blossom Special, spotlighting his talent.

Saturday’s show began with the Gospel Plowboys, followed by the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters (four siblings ranging in age from 11-15), Deeper Shade of Blue, Dean Osborne, Larry Efaw, Carolina Road, and an extended set by Authentic Unlimited.

During their final set, Carolina Road always honors all military personnel in the audience. Traditionally, it was narrated by Royce Jordan as Ben Greene picked each military branch’s theme song on the banjo. This year, Dyer stepped up to the mic to continue the tribute as Royce, an Army veteran, would have wanted.

Lorraine also recognized her team of hardworking, dedicated volunteers as well as the excellent audio provided by David Chichester of GBS Productions of Ohio. Then she thanked the audience, “I don’t think I could have gotten through these days without you.”

Dr. Tom Worley, Lorraine’s husband, followed, “Folks, thank you so much. This has been a meaningful time for Lorraine and myself. We appreciate all the thoughts that you have shared. Keep Lorraine, her brothers, and her sister in your prayers. We’re trusting the good Lord to make it just what it ought to be. We know where Royce went and we know that we have the opportunity to join him. We just hope you’re all there to join us as well. We wish you safe travels and hope to see you in the future.”

Plans are already underway for Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies 2027.

“We’ve already presold 160 tickets,” Lorraine happily announced near the close of Saturday’s show. Dates for Bluegrass Christmas in Smokies next year are November 17-20.

2026 may be in the rear view, but it’s full speed ahead for 2027, just as Royce Jordan would have wanted.