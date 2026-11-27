Kentuckians of Michigan bluegrass fundraiser

Any of us in the bluegrass world know that times are difficult. Some festivals have gone away. Some venues have downsized or shut down completely. Southeast Michigan has one major venue that hosts bluegrass music on a regular basis, the Kentuckians of Michigan based in Romulus. The club has hosted bluegrass bands for over thirty years. The latest was Mountain Highway out of Pigeon Forge, TN.

The club will host a fundraiser on December 5 to help defray some building costs. Six local bands will provide the entertainment. Uphill River, Blueroads, and Toto Road are the newest local bands. The Powdermill Ramblers, The Northwoods Ramblers, and Harbourtown are well-established Michigan bands. Harbourtown has two nationally recognized names. Isaac Smith toured with Marty Raybon for a season, and Dana Cupp was Bill Monroe’s last banjo player. He also played banjo for Bobby Osborne after Sonny’s retirement. The Northwoods Ramblers feature Tamara White Brescol, granddaughter of long time band leader and promoter, Robert White.

This is an opportunity for bluegrass fans and musicians from Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana to gather for a full day of music and fun, and to give back to a venue that has long been a service to the bluegrass community.

Members of the Kentuckians board and the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association board will be on hand to greet you. There will be food and raffle baskets available.

The doors open at 10:00 a.m. for a big jam session. The band performances begin at 1:00 p.m. and end around 7:00.

The venue is located at 28391 Bredow Ave., Romulus, MI 48174.

This is an opportunity to support a fine local music venue.