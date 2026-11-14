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Seasons video from Rebecca Frazier

Event Details

Rebecca Frazier

Rebecca Frazier has a new video for her song Seasons, a thoughtful reflection on love that lasts even when a relationship doesn’t. According to Frazier, the song was inspired by her grandmother”s relationship with her grandfather.

“She was divorced in 1950 and didn’t pass away until 1990. In all that time, she never moved on,” Frazier says.

In Seasons, Frazier takes on the role of her grandmother, making her way through everyday life while holding on to the memory of her true love. You can feel the heartbreak and pain as Frazier sings lines like “My melancholy won’t let me be, it’s always there, underneath. It may be true, those final hours, when I lay down, still dream of you.”

The video, which Frazier worked with Christopher Gunn to create, was actually filmed over a series of not only seasons, but years. We see the literal changing of seasons, the change of fashions, and years pass as the narrator’s daughter grows up and eventually moves away, but the narrator is always there, and always thinking of the love she lost – shown in the form of a World War II portrait of Frazier’s grandfather.

“I found an old portrait of my grandfather, who was a US Navy Officer in World War II,” Frazier says. “My grandmother waited for him to return from the war, and my mother was born shortly afterwards. It’s hard to imagine my grandmother’s sense of loss when her marriage didn’t work out after all. She was deeply in love with my grandfather.”

It’s an excellent concept for a video, and finely executed by Frazier and Gunn. Frazier shows off her multiple talents here – guitar, vocals, and songwriting – and is joined by a powerful team of musicians for the song: Sam Bush (mandolin), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Josh Swift (dobro), Byron House (bass), and Shelby Means (harmony vocals).

For more information on Frazier, visit her online.

About the Author

Picture of John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad

John Curtis Goad is a musician, writer, and educator based in Eastern Kentucky, specializing in Appalachian music. A graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies program, he also holds three Master of Arts degrees—Appalachian Studies, Liberal Studies, and Teaching—with thesis work focused on Appalachian music and literature. He is a former member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors. A multi-instrumentalist, he plays upright bass with the David Parmley Band and regularly fills in with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, among others. His 2015 release, Regina, reached no. 6 on the Bluegrass Today National Airplay Chart.

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