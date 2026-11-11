Rocks Hearts and Rhonda Vincent on Veterans Day

Here’s another recent release with a Veterans Day vibe, a song recorded by Rock Hearts with Rhonda Vincent called This Is Why.

The song came to Rock Hearts’ guitarist and lead vocalist Alex MacLeod in a dream. The next day, Alex contacted his frequent co-writer, Mark Brinkman, to share what he had seen in the dream. He remembered visions of his parents, family members, and others he knew in their military uniforms. These images were organized in composite in the dream, as photos of veterans of every race and creed.

Together, MacLeod and Brinkman distilled those images down into this song, which the band has put forward for Veteran’s Day.

They added the following joint statement:

“As a country we recognize our veterans on Veterans Day. These brave and courageous individuals deserve to be recognized every day.

This Is Why is a song written for that reason, hopefully to be played every day as a daily reaffirmation that we as a country owe a debt of gratitude to our service men and women…and for our veterans to be reminded we are grateful for them.

Let’s remind our veterans every day that we as a country appreciate them and honor them.”

It’s sung as a duet between Alex and Rhonda, with support from MacLeod’s bandmates Billy Thibodeau on mandolin, Joe Deetz on banjo, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass. Mike Witcher adds reso-guitar.

Check it out.

This Is Why is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.