615 Hideaway offering radio promotion services

Sammy Passamano III, proprietor of Nashville’s 615 Hideaway and 615 Hideaway Records, has introduced a comprehensive radio promotion service for independent artists which he is calling Radio Now.
Though he has experience in many aspects of the music business, Sammy trained and first worked in radio promotion for his father, Sam Passamano Jr., with Rural Rhythm Records. There he developed contacts with radio programmers all over the world who played bluegrass, old time, and roots music records. Sammy has continued to work the radio beat for his own label, and is now offering these services more widely at very competitive prices.
He says that he has developed a web-based system to make it very simple for artists and smaller labels to utilize the Radio Now service.
“The tools are different. The delivery is different. The amount of information available is different. But the fundamental idea remains the same: a new single needs to be discovered by the right radio people, worked over time, and followed through its development.
The difference today is that the process can be built into a connected digital system.
At The 615 Hideaway, a single can enter Radio Now for discovery by registered radio DJs before and around its release. On release day, the single moves into the Music Hub and Fans Chart, creating another path for discovery while continuing the artist’s release cycle.”
The fee for the 615 Hideaway radio promotion service is $6.15/month, or $61.50/year, for artists. Each artist is allowed to upload as many as two singles each month, and is built around an eight-week release cycle.
The site also encourages fans to vote on their favorite releases, helping radio hosts to see what already has approval from listeners, who are also able to sample music posted on the site.
Anyone who hosts bluegrass or roots music content on radio, terrestrial or online, is invited to register to be a part of the Radio Now system. There is no charge for DJs or programmers, and once registered you can easily sample new music, learn more about the artists, and download tracks in either MP3 or WAV formats.
Full details can be found by visiting the 615 Hideaway online.