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600 Solemn Acres from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Event Details

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

To celebrate Veteran’s Day, and honor all the many Americans of every stripe who have served in the US armed forces, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver have released a new song today, 600 Solemn Acres.

Written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman and David Stewart, the song particularly commemorates those who gave their life in service to the nation, in a tribute to all who have been laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Doyle shared his respect for these fallen heroes, and for the song.

“If one has never visited Arlington National Cemetery, I encourage you to do so. The opening line of 600 Solemn Acres says exactly how I felt when I was there: ‘There’s a feeling of deep reverence everywhere.’

Co-writers Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman and David Stewart express, as I do, so much honor, respect, and love for our military men and women with this song, and we wanted to get it released in time for Veterans Day.”

Sung here by Ben James, with harmonies from John Meador and Lawson, the song will raise the spirits of all who have family members buried in Arlington, as well as loved ones who are gone in the service, either temporarily or forever.

As ever, Doyle plays mandolin while James is on guitar, with Meador on lead guitar, Jesse Baker on banjo, Josh Swift on reso-guitar and percussion, and Aubrey Haynie on fiddle. No bass player is listed for the track.

Enjoy!

600 Solemn Acres is available now from Turnberry Records at popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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