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Apply for the 2027 IBMA International Band Performance Grant

Event Details

Veranda

Veranda, recipients of the 2026 IBMA International Band Performance Grant ,performing at World of Bluegrass – photo © Dan Schram

The International Bluegrass Music Association has opened the application process for their 2027 International Band Performance Grant. This is their program to assist non-US bluegrass acts with travel expenses in order to showcase at the organization’s annual World of Bluegrass convention, occurring next year in Chattanooga, TN.

A generous grant of $5,000 is available, and IBMA will also help facilitate the visa process. The selected band will have the chance to showcase at World of Bluegrass, and will receive assistance in setting up a summer tour of the US either heading into or just after World of Bluegrass.

This can be a major break for any bluegrass act hoping to break into the US market, and being awarded the grant is equivalent to being chosen as an official showcase act for next year.

For 2026, the grant went to a terrific French Canadian group called Veranda, who made quite a splash this year in Chattanooga.

More details about the IBMA International Band Performance Grant can be found online, along with an application for next year, which must be received by December 9.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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