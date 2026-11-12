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Once Called Home drops for Hammaville

Event Details

Hammaville

In just three years Virginia’s Hammaville band has turned a good many heads, especially since signing with Mountain Fever Records. A number of singles have found favor with bluegrass radio and listeners, with a debut self-titled album due to hit next week.

One last single is offered before the full project release, a very personal song written and sung by guitarist Daniel Seabolt titled Once Called Home. It’s a sort of “what if” exercise that Seabolt says came to him contemplating life without his soulmate.

“I wrote this song one quiet morning while sitting on the porch, just after my wife left for a girls’ trip. As I looked down the gravel road, I started wondering, ‘What if this silence were permanent?’ The thought of her never coming home hit me harder than I expected, and that’s where the song began.

It wasn’t about her actually leaving. It was about imagining how empty life would feel without her laughter, her footsteps, and her presence in our home. Sitting there surrounded by the mountains, the changing seasons, and the stillness, I began to picture a man realizing just how deeply he would miss the woman he loves.”

It’s recorded with bandmates Corey Rackley on mandolin, David Carroll on banjo, and Blaze Hammer on bass. Nathan Aldridge adds fiddle, and Corey and David sing harmony vocals.

They give it an upbeat bluegrass reading that defies the somber notes in the lyrics.

Check it out.

Once Called Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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